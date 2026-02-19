'The Kerala Story 2' Is A 'False Propaganda, Threat To Secularism', Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Vijayan also questioned how 'toxic works produced with the aim of spreading division and hatred' were being allowed to be screened.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Amid controversy over the trailer of the film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has branded the film as a propaganda piece aimed at disturbing the age-old communal harmony in the state.
The trailer of the film, which is a sequel to 2023 film 'The Kerala Story' was released recently and has been accused of propaganda in the name of 'forced conversions' in the state.
In a detailed post on Facebook, CM Vijayan said that the first film 'The Kerala Story' was made "with the aim of spreading hatred against Kerala and insulting our secular tradition".
"This country has realized that the first part, which was filled with unadulterated lies, hatred and anti-Kerala propaganda, was made with communal motives. That distorted work, released under the guise of a work of art, was rejected by presenting ‘The Real Kerala Story’," Vijayan said.
Attacking the makers of the sequal of the film, the Kerala CM said that those behind the "continuous hate campaigns are those who are afraid of Kerala’s model of brotherhood and secularism". Vijayan also hit out at the "Sangh Parivar centers", he said "have taken over and spread the ridiculous false impression of Kerala Story”.
"They are the ones who are spreading false propaganda by giving the color of communalism and forced religious conversion even to marriages that take place with mutual consent. They view Kerala, where there are no communal riots and where all religious people coexist with mutual respect, with hostility," he said.
Vijayan called such forces as "enemies of our country, trying to poison the peace and tranquility of our country".
The Kerala CM also questioned the screening of the film. "It is surprising how toxic works produced with the aim of spreading division and hatred in the society are allowed to be screened at a time when a film was even denied permission to be shown at a film festival because of the name 'Beef'," he said.
He called for Keralites to "collectively reject the attempts to portray Kerala, a land of religious harmony that is at the forefront of sustainable development indices, a model in maintaining law and order, as a center of terrorism".
Vijayan said that it was the "responsibility of each of us to prove that the secular foundation of Kerala will not be destroyed by false propaganda".
"While rejecting hate propaganda with contempt, we must strongly uphold facts and the values of secularism and brotherhood. Kerala is our pride. Truth must prevail over lies. For that, we must stand together," he said.
Read More: