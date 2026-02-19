ETV Bharat / state

'The Kerala Story 2' Is A 'False Propaganda, Threat To Secularism', Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid controversy over the trailer of the film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has branded the film as a propaganda piece aimed at disturbing the age-old communal harmony in the state.

The trailer of the film, which is a sequel to 2023 film 'The Kerala Story' was released recently and has been accused of propaganda in the name of 'forced conversions' in the state.

In a detailed post on Facebook, CM Vijayan said that the first film 'The Kerala Story' was made "with the aim of spreading hatred against Kerala and insulting our secular tradition".

"This country has realized that the first part, which was filled with unadulterated lies, hatred and anti-Kerala propaganda, was made with communal motives. That distorted work, released under the guise of a work of art, was rejected by presenting ‘The Real Kerala Story’," Vijayan said.

Attacking the makers of the sequal of the film, the Kerala CM said that those behind the "continuous hate campaigns are those who are afraid of Kerala’s model of brotherhood and secularism". Vijayan also hit out at the "Sangh Parivar centers", he said "have taken over and spread the ridiculous false impression of Kerala Story”.