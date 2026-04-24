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Andhra's 'Karmayogi' Teacher Earns PM Modi's Praise After Incredible Journey Of 3100+ Courses

Thotapalli Gudur: A government school teacher from Andhra Pradesh has earned national recognition after completing over 3,000 online courses, setting an example that learning never stops.

Sana Venkateswara Reddy, a Sanskrit teacher from Varigonda High School in Thotapalli Gudur Mandal, has completed a staggering 3,116 courses on the iGOT Karmayogi platform. His dedication has even drawn appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT), a Karmayogi initiative launched by the Central Government, aims to transform public service by equipping employees with modern skills, administrative efficiency, and a citizen-centric approach. The platform offers a wide range of online courses designed to enhance professional capabilities and encourage lifelong learning among government staff.

Reddy’s achievement stands out not only for the sheer number of courses completed but also for the consistency he has demonstrated. Last year alone, he completed 2,002 courses, earning a Certificate of Appreciation from VR Alaparthi.