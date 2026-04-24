Andhra's 'Karmayogi' Teacher Earns PM Modi's Praise After Incredible Journey Of 3100+ Courses
PM Narendra Modi applauded the Sanskrit teacher after he completed a staggering 3,116 courses on the iGOT Karmayogi platform.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Thotapalli Gudur: A government school teacher from Andhra Pradesh has earned national recognition after completing over 3,000 online courses, setting an example that learning never stops.
Sana Venkateswara Reddy, a Sanskrit teacher from Varigonda High School in Thotapalli Gudur Mandal, has completed a staggering 3,116 courses on the iGOT Karmayogi platform. His dedication has even drawn appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT), a Karmayogi initiative launched by the Central Government, aims to transform public service by equipping employees with modern skills, administrative efficiency, and a citizen-centric approach. The platform offers a wide range of online courses designed to enhance professional capabilities and encourage lifelong learning among government staff.
Reddy’s achievement stands out not only for the sheer number of courses completed but also for the consistency he has demonstrated. Last year alone, he completed 2,002 courses, earning a Certificate of Appreciation from VR Alaparthi.
Building on that momentum, he continued his learning journey this year, taking up newly introduced modules such as ‘Sadhana Saptah-2026.’
"In total, I have completed 3,116 courses and earned 10,448 points. My curiosity to learn new things has always driven me,” Reddy said. He added that the platform helped him significantly enhance his teaching skills and professional knowledge.
After receiving a congratulatory message from the Prime Minister, he described it as a proud and motivating moment. “This recognition encourages me to continue learning and to inspire others in the teaching community,” he said.
Colleagues and local education officials have lauded his achievement, noting that such dedication sets a strong example for educators across the state. His journey reflects how technology-driven initiatives like iGOT Karmayogi can empower individuals to grow continuously and contribute more effectively to society.