Jaipur Consumer Commission Issues Bailable Warrant Against Salman Khan for Alleged Contempt Over Pan Masala Ads

Jaipur: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission–II, Jaipur, has issued a bailable warrant against Bollywood actor Salman Khan for allegedly continuing to endorse and promote Rajshree Pan Masala despite an earlier order banning its misleading advertisements. The Commission has summoned the actor to appear before it on February 6.

Commission President Gyarsi Lal Meena directed the Police Commissioner to ensure execution of the Rs 10,000 bailable warrant. The order was passed after hearing a contempt petition filed by Yogendra Singh.

According to the petition, Rajshree Pan Masala advertisements mislead the general public by claiming that the product contains saffron. The plea alleged that while the company owners and brand ambassador Salman Khan earned crores of rupees through such promotions, consumption of the product could lead to serious diseases such as cancer.