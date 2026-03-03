The IT Professional Who Captured Kerala's Elusive Black Leopard: The Call Of The Wild
Bibin, who works at the Kochi Info Park, has a passion for wildlife photography. He is supported by his wife.
March 3, 2026
Ernakulam: Bibin's dreams are as wide as the ocean. The photos of jaguars and gorillas should be captured on camera. The photos of wildlife that are seen in the Amazon rainforest should be captured. This is the dream that Bibin, an IT professional and a talented wildlife photographer, cherishes.
This Kannur native shared his dreams on World Photography Day with a capture of the sightings of a black leopard from the Achankovil forest area of Kerala. Bibin, who works at the Kochi Info Park, has a passion for wildlife photography. A native of Rayarom in Alakode panchayat, a hilly area ofKannur, Bibin loves to venture into the forest since childhood.
He started travelling to small forests even then. PaithalMala and the forests of Kodagu were his first places for forest travel. Joining the Natural Club during his undergraduate studies at Sreekandapuram SES College also proved to be crucial in his life. Bibin's journey was one in which both profession and passion combined in a perfect blend.
Bibin says that his love for the forest and wildlife grows as he captures the hidden beauties of the forest on camera. Every time he goes into the forest, he gets a different experience. Bibin also clarifies that going to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is not counted.
Although he started going into the forest for over a quarter of a century, it has been a period of six years since he entered serious wildlife video and photography. Bibin is also a good wildlife vlogger. Bibin shares his travel experiences through the YouTube channel Dot Green.
The list of his sightings and remarkable captures includes seeing a tiger at close range in Parambikulam, capturing footage of one of the most beautiful lions in the Masai Mara in Kenya, 'Oloshipa', from close range, and finally meeting a black tiger in Kerala.
"Once you start going in the forest, it is an addiction," he said and added that once you start seeing the beauty of the forest and the wild animals, it is impossible to turn back. Bibin says that it was a great desire to see the black leopard, which is rarely seen.
"I was disappointed that I had not seen the black leopard even after going into the forest for so long. I have travelled only to see the black leopard. But I was not able to see it that day. On the 7th, I went to Achan Kovil with my friends Nidhin and Unni and accidentally saw the black leopard on the side of the road. The first person to see the black leopard coming out of the forest and drinking water from the river was my friend," he recalled.
"At first, I couldn't believe it. Although I was angry for a moment, I regained my composure and took as many pictures as possible on my camera," he added.
"I always go into the forest in search of unexpected sights. I have captured many such sights on my camera. I was able to see the black leopard for about three minutes. The black leopard went into the forest after watching them for some time," he added.
"The most precious moment in my photography life was the sighting of the black leopard and capturing it on my camera. Although the black tiger is in the forests of Kerala, it is not possible to see and capture the black tiger on camera," he added.
Bibin has already captured almost all the important wildlife on his camera. Now, Bibin is waiting to capture the jaguar and the gorilla. Bibin is set to travel to Rajaji National Park in Uttarakhand next week. The trip will be to the Pilibhit Tiger Sanctuary, which is located in the Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Shahjahanpur districts of Uttar Pradesh, along the India-Nepal border.
In August, he will travel to the Masai Mara. Bibin loves capturing the tiger on camera the most. His wife, Gini, gives him full support even in the race between his profession and passion. His three children, Ethan, Anna, and Raphael, love and support their father's wildlife Photography.
