The IT Professional Who Captured Kerala's Elusive Black Leopard: The Call Of The Wild

Ernakulam: Bibin's dreams are as wide as the ocean. The photos of jaguars and gorillas should be captured on camera. The photos of wildlife that are seen in the Amazon rainforest should be captured. This is the dream that Bibin, an IT professional and a talented wildlife photographer, cherishes.

This Kannur native shared his dreams on World Photography Day with a capture of the sightings of a black leopard from the Achankovil forest area of ​​Kerala. Bibin, who works at the Kochi Info Park, has a passion for wildlife photography. A native of Rayarom in Alakode panchayat, a hilly area of​​Kannur, Bibin loves to venture into the forest since childhood.

He started travelling to small forests even then. PaithalMala and the forests of Kodagu were his first places for forest travel. Joining the Natural Club during his undergraduate studies at Sreekandapuram SES College also proved to be crucial in his life. Bibin's journey was one in which both profession and passion combined in a perfect blend.

Bibin says that his love for the forest and wildlife grows as he captures the hidden beauties of the forest on camera. Every time he goes into the forest, he gets a different experience. Bibin also clarifies that going to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is not counted.

Although he started going into the forest for over a quarter of a century, it has been a period of six years since he entered serious wildlife video and photography. Bibin is also a good wildlife vlogger. Bibin shares his travel experiences through the YouTube channel Dot Green.

The list of his sightings and remarkable captures includes seeing a tiger at close range in Parambikulam, capturing footage of one of the most beautiful lions in the Masai Mara in Kenya, 'Oloshipa', from close range, and finally meeting a black tiger in Kerala.

"Once you start going in the forest, it is an addiction," he said and added that once you start seeing the beauty of the forest and the wild animals, it is impossible to turn back. Bibin says that it was a great desire to see the black leopard, which is rarely seen.