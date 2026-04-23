Dine Like Royalty At Chowmahalla Palace: ‘Royal Dinner’ Launched in Hyderabad
The dinner is designed to recreate the grandeur of Nizam-era hospitality.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: The iconic Chowmahalla Palace has introduced an exclusive ‘Royal Dinner,’ offering a rare blend of heritage, cuisine and culture for Hyderabad residents and visitors. Designed to recreate the grandeur of Nizami-era hospitality, the initiative allows guests to enjoy an elegant evening within the historic palace premises.
Unlike regular visiting hours, which see heavy footfall during the day, this special experience is available in the evening. The palace management announces event dates through its official social media platforms, making it a limited and curated affair.
One of the key highlights is a private guided tour. Guests are taken through the illuminated palace premises for nearly an hour, offering a rare glimpse into its interiors at night, an experience generally not accessible to the public. The dazzling lights enhance the architectural beauty, creating a majestic ambiance.
Adding to the regal charm is a live musical performance presented in traditional Nizami style, transporting visitors to a bygone era.
The evening culminates in the much-anticipated ‘Royal Dinner,’ where guests dine under grand chandeliers at an exclusive ‘Royal Dining Table,’ sharing the experience with family or close friends.
The menu features carefully curated Nizami delicacies, catering to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences. Signature dishes include Dal Shorba, Murgh Tikka, Dum Biryani, Dum ka Murgh, Kaddu ka Halwa, and Apricot Pudding, though items may vary for each package.
Explaining the concept, Ameer Tamim, Curator of Dining Experiences, said, "Savoring Hyderabadi cuisine within the palace is truly special. We wanted more people to experience this royal feeling while also bringing greater attention to the palace." The initiative is expected to boost tourism appeal while offering a memorable cultural and culinary experience in the heart of the city.
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