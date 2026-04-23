ETV Bharat / state

Dine Like Royalty At Chowmahalla Palace: ‘Royal Dinner’ Launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The iconic Chowmahalla Palace has introduced an exclusive ‘Royal Dinner,’ offering a rare blend of heritage, cuisine and culture for Hyderabad residents and visitors. Designed to recreate the grandeur of Nizami-era hospitality, the initiative allows guests to enjoy an elegant evening within the historic palace premises.

Unlike regular visiting hours, which see heavy footfall during the day, this special experience is available in the evening. The palace management announces event dates through its official social media platforms, making it a limited and curated affair.

One of the key highlights is a private guided tour. Guests are taken through the illuminated palace premises for nearly an hour, offering a rare glimpse into its interiors at night, an experience generally not accessible to the public. The dazzling lights enhance the architectural beauty, creating a majestic ambiance.