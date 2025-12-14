ETV Bharat / state

The Guardian Of A Disappearing Art: How 'Subal Bahurupi' Keeps Bengal’s Mimicry Folk Tradition

Livelihood slipped away. Then came Chhinath Bahurupi. Fate intervened when Kanai Chakraborty, a disciple of the real-life Bahurupi, sought refuge in Subal’s village after a snakebite. Grateful, he trained Subal in the ancient art of transformation.

In a remote village of Nanur in Birbhum, Subal Das Bairagya read that story and found his calling. Once a Jatra actor—often playing women’s roles in an era when men performed all characters—Subal faced uncertainty when women entered folk theatre.

Bolpur: In Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Srikanta, a terrifying 'tiger' turns out to be a Bahurupi—an impersonator in disguise. That moment of revelation did more than surprise readers; it transformed a life.

For five decades, he has lived a thousand lives—Rama, Hanuman, Shiva, Narayana, tiger, bear—moving from village to village, once earning just one ana a day. His art eventually crossed borders. In 1985, he travelled abroad with Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, performing in the US and Europe.

On returning, Gandhi reportedly handed him a rose and promised support. The promise died with the Prime Minister—but Subal’s resolve did not. While recounting old memories, the 85-year-old folk artist with a choked voice said, “Rajiv Gandhi gave me a rose and said this is excellent art. I’ll do something to help the artists, but he passed away.”

Subal Das Bairagya trains young children. (ETV Bharat)

Despite facing setbacks, he did not give up. Besides America, he has also performed shows in Britain, Germany, and Tashkent. He said, “I have travelled to America, England, and Germany, and received so much respect and gifts. I would urge everyone to try to preserve this art form.”

Now at 85, he trains children at Patha Bhavana in Visva-Bharati and at Shishutirtha, determined that the art will not end with him. His son Dhaneshwar and grandson Raghav are already carrying the legacy forward.

Surajit Biswas, an alumnus of Visva-Bharati’s Kala Bhavana, and his associates have taken the initiative to promote the art of Subal Bahurupi. Due to their efforts, workshops on the Bahurupi art form are being conducted in schools. Surajit said, “This art allows one to interact with many people simultaneously. The art form gains a new dimension. We have inspiration from Subal Das Bairagya.”

As technology erases traditional performers from streets and villages, Subal continues—quietly, stubbornly—proving that as long as one man keeps transforming, Bahurupi still lives.



