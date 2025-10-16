ETV Bharat / state

The Great Bengal Polls Show: BJP’s TV Troop To Trace Mamata’s Footsteps In Rural Outreach

Kolkata: With West Bengal assembly polls scheduled next year, the BJP seems out to beat its arch-rival Trinamool Congress in its own game.

In a move that replicates a strategy pioneered by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to send its television panellists to rural Bengal. In accordance with the saffron party war room strategists' wish, the party will start rushing its spokespersons, who will fan out to remote areas, spending nights in rural places to understand and address the everyday struggles of rural residents ahead of the crucial 2026 assembly elections.

According to party leaders, the initiative, with an eye on the assembly polls, is still being fine-tuned and is designed to strengthen the BJP’s public relations in Bengal's far-flung areas, providing party spokespersons with firsthand insight into local issues.



TV bigwigs in Bengal backwoods: A Mamta imprint

Before the last panchayat elections, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had instructed the party leadership to stay overnight in villages to understand the minds of the people.

Her instructions were followed throughout the state, and the party reaped the benefit during the election as the outcome was in TMC's favour. According to party sources, Bhupendra Yadav, the observer of the Bengal assembly elections, held a special meeting with the BJP's West Bengal media cell.

The meeting, which lasted for about two hours, mainly featured a discussion on the campaign strategy for the assembly elections. He gave clear-cut instructions about the campaign and area-specific issues to be highlighted by the party.

According to reliable BJP sources, Yadav finalised the names of 30-40 party television panellists in the state. Each of them will visit the remote areas of the state and stay there for three to four days.

Lesson from past poll debacle, focus on grassroots outreach

Notably, the initiave is seen as a desperate attempt by BJP to recast its image as a party of 'outsiders' from Hindi heartland with no understanding of the pulse of Bengalis in West Bengal, a narrative effectively used by Mamata Banerjee during the 2021 state assembly elections.