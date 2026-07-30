ETV Bharat / state

The Goats Still Wait: An Animal Lover's Final Journey And An Orphaned Herd In Kerala's Kannur

Kannur: Around this time last year, Jayakumar's goat shed at Aduthila in Kannur echoed with excited bleats the moment its owner returned home, dragging bundles of jackfruit branches collected from miles away. The goats, which he raised like his own children, could recognise his voice from a distance and would rush to greet him.

Today, the shed is unusually silent.

The goats seem to have realised that the man who stepped out one morning in search of fodder for them has not returned. Chemmancheri Jayakumar, a retired Senior Assistant Field Officer of the Animal Husbandry Department and an extraordinary animal lover, died of cardiac arrest on July 28 at the age of 59 while carrying out his daily routine of collecting grass and jackfruit leaves for his beloved herd, bringing to an end a remarkable life devoted to animals.

Jayakumar's extraordinary journey into goat rearing began in 2015, while he was serving at the Pazhayangadi Veterinary Sub-Centre.

Jayakumar spoke to ETV Bharat last year (ETV Bharat)

One day, he noticed a handsome light-brown Sirohi goat that had been brought to town for slaughter. Unable to bear the thought of the animal being killed, he negotiated with its owners and bought it for Rs 7,000, saving it from the butcher's knife.

That single act of compassion transformed his life.

Over the years, he added Attappady Black and Malabari goats to his small herd. By the time he retired from government service in 2023, the modest rescue had grown into a family of more than 40 goats.

They Were Family, Not Livestock

Jayakumar never regarded the animals as livestock. Each goat had a name — Whitey, Blacky, Browny and many others. They roamed freely inside a spacious fenced enclosure and were never tied up.

He refused to sell any of them, despite receiving attractive offers. Nor did he milk the female goats.

"The milk belongs to their kids. Why should we take it away?" he would often say.

One orphaned kid that its mother refused to nurse was bottle-fed by Jayakumar himself. He would lovingly lift it into his arms, kiss it, and proudly narrate how he had raised it from infancy.

Whenever one of his goats died, he buried it on his own property. He never maintained an exact count of the herd because, to him, they were lives — not numbers.