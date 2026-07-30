The Goats Still Wait: An Animal Lover's Final Journey And An Orphaned Herd In Kerala's Kannur
Chemmancheri Jayakumar, an extraordinary animal lover, died while carrying out his daily routine of collecting food for his beloved herd, reports Hemanth Chandran P
Published : July 30, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Kannur: Around this time last year, Jayakumar's goat shed at Aduthila in Kannur echoed with excited bleats the moment its owner returned home, dragging bundles of jackfruit branches collected from miles away. The goats, which he raised like his own children, could recognise his voice from a distance and would rush to greet him.
Today, the shed is unusually silent.
The goats seem to have realised that the man who stepped out one morning in search of fodder for them has not returned. Chemmancheri Jayakumar, a retired Senior Assistant Field Officer of the Animal Husbandry Department and an extraordinary animal lover, died of cardiac arrest on July 28 at the age of 59 while carrying out his daily routine of collecting grass and jackfruit leaves for his beloved herd, bringing to an end a remarkable life devoted to animals.
Jayakumar's extraordinary journey into goat rearing began in 2015, while he was serving at the Pazhayangadi Veterinary Sub-Centre.
One day, he noticed a handsome light-brown Sirohi goat that had been brought to town for slaughter. Unable to bear the thought of the animal being killed, he negotiated with its owners and bought it for Rs 7,000, saving it from the butcher's knife.
That single act of compassion transformed his life.
Over the years, he added Attappady Black and Malabari goats to his small herd. By the time he retired from government service in 2023, the modest rescue had grown into a family of more than 40 goats.
They Were Family, Not Livestock
Jayakumar never regarded the animals as livestock. Each goat had a name — Whitey, Blacky, Browny and many others. They roamed freely inside a spacious fenced enclosure and were never tied up.
He refused to sell any of them, despite receiving attractive offers. Nor did he milk the female goats.
"The milk belongs to their kids. Why should we take it away?" he would often say.
One orphaned kid that its mother refused to nurse was bottle-fed by Jayakumar himself. He would lovingly lift it into his arms, kiss it, and proudly narrate how he had raised it from infancy.
Whenever one of his goats died, he buried it on his own property. He never maintained an exact count of the herd because, to him, they were lives — not numbers.
More Than One Tonne Of Fodder Daily
Retirement only strengthened his commitment.
Twice every day, he travelled several kilometres collecting jackfruit leaves, wild grasses and other organic fodder, ensuring his herd received more than 100 kilograms of fresh feed daily.
Drawing on his experience in animal husbandry, Jayakumar believed goats required a balanced diet rich in carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and mineral and carefully selected different plants to meet those nutritional needs.
Teacher, Botanist, Veterinary Professional
Born with a passion for nature, Jayakumar completed his SSLC from Madayi High School (1982), Pre-Degree at Payyannur College (1984), a BSc in Botany (1987) and MSc in Botany from the University of Calicut (1989) before earning a BEd from Kerala University in 1990.
He initially worked as a temporary teacher at Kayyur Government Vocational Higher Secondary School and later taught at Pariyaram and Chattanchal.
In 1996, he joined the Animal Husbandry Department as a Livestock Inspector through the Kerala Public Service Commission and served in several centres, including Kakkara, Kanthonthar, Puthiyangadi and Aduthila. Although he later enrolled for a Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) course, he could not complete it.
"There is no time for anything else," he used to say, as his goats had become the centre of his world.
An Orphaned Herd
Jayakumar's sudden death has left neighbours heartbroken and concerned about the future of the herd he nurtured with extraordinary devotion.
Neighbour Ramachandran Chemmancheri recalled how Jayakumar spent nearly 90% of his life's savings caring for the animals and routinely travelled long distances just to gather fodder.
"What will happen to the goats now?" he asked emotionally. "He was an indescribable animal lover. It pains us even to think about him."
His wife, Raseeja, a teacher at Kottila Government HSS, now shoulders the responsibility of caring for the orphaned herd.
Friends and classmates remember Jayakumar not merely as a government employee, but as a man whose compassion extended beyond people to every living creature — a quiet soul who proved that kindness needs no audience.
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