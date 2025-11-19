The Glittering Trade And The Dark Reality Of Muzaffarpur's Lacquer Artisans
High demand, low wages: why the next generation is abandoning Lac bangle making
Published : November 19, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST
By Vivek Kumar
Muzaffarpur: "I have been making lacquer bangles since childhood. The wholesale dealers and shop owners involved in this business have prospered, but the condition of the artisans has worsened. I will not allow my next generation to enter this craftsmanship. The business has collapsed," regrets lacquer artisan Mohammad Irshad.
Thousands of sets of lac bangles are being exported daily to other countries. But behind this glitz and glamour lies the painful reality of the lacquer artisans. The plight of the lacquer bangle artisans is worsening day by day.
As the wedding season starts, the demand for lacquer bangles reaches its peak in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The demand also spikes in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, as well as in countries like Nepal, the United States, and Canada. Muzaffarpur's prominent Islampur Lahthi market remains full of life with teeming crowds till late at night.
Ironically, the fate of the lac bangle makers is in shambles. Irshad's plight is not confined to him, but the whole community of artisans involved in the lacquer business are suffering. This faltering business is affecting their families. Mohammad Mainik says he no longer feels like working.
Even with increasing demand, the artisans' fortunes haven't changed. The demand for lacquer bangles is increasing, leading to a monthly turnover of Rs 100 crore, but the artisans' struggle for livelihood remains the same. Because the market is shining, but the artisans are in the dark.
"We don't get the same earnings as before. We have to survive on whatever meagre amount we are earning. It's very difficult to run the family," says Mainik, an artisan.
Irshad, who has been involved in this work for nearly 25 years, says that their situation has not improved. The rate of lacquer was Rs 800, now it has increased to Rs 1200. But the shopkeeper still pays the same old price. It costs Rs 100 to make a handful of bangles, and the shopkeeper only pays Rs 105. What can be done with Rs 5?
"Many artisans have closed their kilns. Many are driving auto-rickshaws, some are working as daily labourers. The pay isn't commensurate with their hard work, so the new generation doesn't want to learn this work," Irshad rues.
Another artisan, Sarfaraz, explains that lacquer bangles are in demand both domestically and internationally, but the financial situation at home is dire.
"Even after working 13-14 hours, we don't earn even Rs 400. The material is expensive, and the shopkeeper buys the goods at the old rate. Many artisans have left this work due to financial stress," said Sarfaraz.
Lacquer lahthi, is made from natural ingredients, so it does not have any adverse effects on the skin. For married women, it is not just a form of adornment but a symbol of good fortune, prosperity, and a wish for a long life for their husbands. Traditionally, newlyweds wear lacquer lahthi instead of glass lahthi in the first year of marriage.
The country's largest lacquer bangle hub is in Islampur in Muzaffarpur with over 250 lacquer lahthi shops. A monthly turnover of approximately Rs 100 crore (US$1.2 billion), makes this market India's largest lahthi hub.
The history of the Islampur Lacquer Market dates back approximately 90 years. Mohammad Riaz, the operator of Baba Lahthi Bhandar, says, "My great-grandfather, Haji Mohammad Munir, came here in 1932. Back then, people didn't even know about Lahthi. He would go door to door explaining what it was and its specialties."
The process of making lacquer bangles is extremely laborious. It primarily uses lacquer, aluminum, stones, stickers, and decorative materials. The stones and stickers come from Jaipur and New Delhi, while the lacquer and aluminum are imported from West Bengal.
Read More