The Glittering Trade And The Dark Reality Of Muzaffarpur's Lacquer Artisans

By Vivek Kumar

Muzaffarpur: "I have been making lacquer bangles since childhood. The wholesale dealers and shop owners involved in this business have prospered, but the condition of the artisans has worsened. I will not allow my next generation to enter this craftsmanship. The business has collapsed," regrets lacquer artisan Mohammad Irshad.

Thousands of sets of lac bangles are being exported daily to other countries. But behind this glitz and glamour lies the painful reality of the lacquer artisans. The plight of the lacquer bangle artisans is worsening day by day.

As the wedding season starts, the demand for lacquer bangles reaches its peak in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The demand also spikes in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, as well as in countries like Nepal, the United States, and Canada. Muzaffarpur's prominent Islampur Lahthi market remains full of life with teeming crowds till late at night.

Ironically, the fate of the lac bangle makers is in shambles. Irshad's plight is not confined to him, but the whole community of artisans involved in the lacquer business are suffering. This faltering business is affecting their families. Mohammad Mainik says he no longer feels like working.

Even with increasing demand, the artisans' fortunes haven't changed. The demand for lacquer bangles is increasing, leading to a monthly turnover of Rs 100 crore, but the artisans' struggle for livelihood remains the same. Because the market is shining, but the artisans are in the dark.

"We don't get the same earnings as before. We have to survive on whatever meagre amount we are earning. It's very difficult to run the family," says Mainik, an artisan.