ETV Bharat / state

With TMC Government Gone, Winds Of Change May Sweep Kolkata Municipal Corporation As Well

Kolkata: Now that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come to power in West Bengal, political circles are rife with speculations regarding the future of the 'Small Red Building'—the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) data indicate that the BJP had stolen a show in 11 of the 16 Assembly constituencies situated within the jurisdiction of the KMC in the recently concluded Assembly elections. This means that the BJP currently holds the upper hand in 101 out of the 144 wards comprising the KMC. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on the other hand, leads in the remaining 43 wards.

Nevertheless, the current Trinamool-led municipal board still has over six months left to complete its tenure. However, there are lot of apprehensions regarding the survival of the Trinamool-led board. Many within TMC privately admit that it is now a matter of time before the 'lotus' blooms within the capital's 'Small Red Building.'

Meanwhile, sources indicate that Mayor Firhad Hakim has already exited several WhatsApp groups associated with the KMC. TMC leader Swapan Samaddar—a member of the Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) and a long-serving councillor—said, "If the new government cooperates without dissolving the existing board, we will face no difficulties in delivering municipal services."

However, he asserted that if a peaceful and transparent election were to be held, the TMC would return to power at the KMC. In response, Sajal Ghosh—councillor from the ruling BJP—declared that the BJP would ascend to power at the corporation not through forceful means, but through election.

In December 2021, the TMC formed the board at the KMC with an overwhelming majority. However, during the subsequent Lok Sabha elections, the 'saffron' wave began to make inroads—albeit to a limited extent—into this traditionally 'green' stronghold.

The final nail in the coffin, however, was driven home in the recently concluded Assembly elections, where, much like in other parts of the state, the 'green' dominance in Kolkata was all but gone. According to some political observers, a precedent exists to dissolve the board as shown by the Congress party when it came to power in 1972.

Laws stipulate that the government has the authority to dissolve the board and mandate fresh elections should it choose to do so. Backed by public support, the BJP could potentially call for elections and subsequently take control of the municipal board. While such discussions are unfolding on one front, a distinct crisis appears to be brewing on another.

Following the declaration of the election results, majority of TMC councillors have begun to strike a discordant note. The rumour is that many are attempting to jump the ship and cross over to BJP.