With TMC Government Gone, Winds Of Change May Sweep Kolkata Municipal Corporation As Well
Though Trinamool-led KMC has six more months to go, the BJP's sweeping victory in Kolkata city has cast a shadow on KMC, reports Monojit Das.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Kolkata: Now that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come to power in West Bengal, political circles are rife with speculations regarding the future of the 'Small Red Building'—the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).
The Election Commission of India (ECI) data indicate that the BJP had stolen a show in 11 of the 16 Assembly constituencies situated within the jurisdiction of the KMC in the recently concluded Assembly elections. This means that the BJP currently holds the upper hand in 101 out of the 144 wards comprising the KMC. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on the other hand, leads in the remaining 43 wards.
Nevertheless, the current Trinamool-led municipal board still has over six months left to complete its tenure. However, there are lot of apprehensions regarding the survival of the Trinamool-led board. Many within TMC privately admit that it is now a matter of time before the 'lotus' blooms within the capital's 'Small Red Building.'
Meanwhile, sources indicate that Mayor Firhad Hakim has already exited several WhatsApp groups associated with the KMC. TMC leader Swapan Samaddar—a member of the Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) and a long-serving councillor—said, "If the new government cooperates without dissolving the existing board, we will face no difficulties in delivering municipal services."
However, he asserted that if a peaceful and transparent election were to be held, the TMC would return to power at the KMC. In response, Sajal Ghosh—councillor from the ruling BJP—declared that the BJP would ascend to power at the corporation not through forceful means, but through election.
In December 2021, the TMC formed the board at the KMC with an overwhelming majority. However, during the subsequent Lok Sabha elections, the 'saffron' wave began to make inroads—albeit to a limited extent—into this traditionally 'green' stronghold.
The final nail in the coffin, however, was driven home in the recently concluded Assembly elections, where, much like in other parts of the state, the 'green' dominance in Kolkata was all but gone. According to some political observers, a precedent exists to dissolve the board as shown by the Congress party when it came to power in 1972.
Laws stipulate that the government has the authority to dissolve the board and mandate fresh elections should it choose to do so. Backed by public support, the BJP could potentially call for elections and subsequently take control of the municipal board. While such discussions are unfolding on one front, a distinct crisis appears to be brewing on another.
Following the declaration of the election results, majority of TMC councillors have begun to strike a discordant note. The rumour is that many are attempting to jump the ship and cross over to BJP.
In this context, TMC councillors are increasingly worried whether their own council board will survive till the end of its tenure.
"If the government cooperates without dissolving the board, there should be no issue in providing services to the people. In the past, during the Left Front period, we served on the board. Moreover, in the elections scheduled for six months from now, Trinamool will once again garner the people's support. This is because the context is different: municipal elections are not contested on the basis of community or other such issues. However, the election must be free and fair," said Swapan Samaddar.
Meanwhile, no sooner the results were declared, Sunanda Ghosh, the TMC councillor from Ward No. 18, was seen switching her allegiance to the BJP—taking her supporters along with her.
Sajal Ghosh said, "We, too, have switched parties. However, these people are utterly shameless. They themselves are hoisting flags at the party office and smearing themselves with 'abir' (colored powder) to masquerade as BJP members. With whom did Mamata Banerjee run the administration for 15 years? Relying on whom did she dream of becoming chief minister for a fourth term?"
When asked whether the BJP would dissolve the board, Sajal said the party would take a decision. He said, "The electoral arithmetic for the corporation polls suggests that we will win. However, rest assured, this election will not resemble the polls conducted under Mamata's regime. Instead, the voting will take place in a democratic environment."
Leaders from the Left and Congress camps have alleged that residents in Kolkata—as well as in other municipal corporations—were repeatedly prevented from casting their votes during the Trinamool regime. They claim that the TMC orchestrated elections on its own terms, often backed by the "overzealousness" of the police.
Political observers believe that the Trinamool—now the opposition party—will be unable to gain any significant foothold in the city, save for a handful of wards where they might retain a nominal presence.
The TMC had won the KMC twice during the Left Front regime. The first victory came in 2000, when Subrata Mukherjee served as Mayor. The second victory followed in 2010, when Sovan Chatterjee became Mayor. Since the 'political change' of 2011, the 'Small Red Building' has remained firmly under Trinamool's control.
Also Read
KMC 2026 Budget: Education Allocation Reduced, Opposition Flags Decline In Municipal Schools
KMC Readies Rs 135-Crore Plan To Stop Waterlogging In CM Mamata's Neighbourhood