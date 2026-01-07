ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Former Surendranagar Collector Rajendra Patel in NA Land Scam Case

Surendranagar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken into custody the suspended IAS officer and former Surendranagar Collector Rajendra Patel in connection with the alleged NA (Non-Agricultural) land scam in the district. The case involves irregularities in land allotment, land-use conversion, and accumulation of assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

According to officials, the ED seized Rajendra Patel’s laptop, mobile phone, pen drives and other digital storage devices during the investigation and has begun a detailed probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Following his arrest, the Ahmedabad court had earlier remanded Patel to ED custody till January 7. On completion of the remand period, he was produced before the court on Tuesday. As the ED did not seek further custody, the court sent him to judicial custody.

The case pertains to an alleged scam involving illegal allotment and acquisition of valuable land parcels in Surendranagar district. After ED raids, complaints of possessing assets disproportionate to income were registered against former Collector Rajendra Patel, his personal assistants Jayrajsinh Jhala and Mayursinh Gohil, and Deputy Mamlatdar and Executive Magistrate Chandrasinh Mori. The investigation of these complaints has been handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The ACB has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. The SIT includes senior ACB officials from Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar and Morbi divisions.