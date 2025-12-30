ETV Bharat / state

IGMC Shimla Assault Case Ends In Truce As Doctor, Patient Bury The Hatchet

Shimla: The assault case at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital has been amicably resolved, with the doctor and patient calling a truce and agreeing to move on.

Patient Arjun Panwar and senior resident Dr Raghav Narula met on Wednesday, shook hands, and embraced, drawing smiles from those present. Dr Narula even invited Panwar to his wedding. When Panwar joked about his safety, the doctor replied, “Brother, I am your safety,” setting off laughter.

Dr Narula’s mother said both young men had apologised. “Arjun is my child, and Raghav is my child. For me, both are equal,” she said. Panwar’s father said the family felt they had received justice and thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for intervening. Locals in Chaupal also welcomed the settlement.