IGMC Shimla Assault Case Ends In Truce As Doctor, Patient Bury The Hatchet
After days of protests and outrage over a viral hospital brawl, the doctor and patient reconcile, apologise publicly, and agree to withdraw the FIR.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 11:30 PM IST
Shimla: The assault case at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital has been amicably resolved, with the doctor and patient calling a truce and agreeing to move on.
Patient Arjun Panwar and senior resident Dr Raghav Narula met on Wednesday, shook hands, and embraced, drawing smiles from those present. Dr Narula even invited Panwar to his wedding. When Panwar joked about his safety, the doctor replied, “Brother, I am your safety,” setting off laughter.
Dr Narula’s mother said both young men had apologised. “Arjun is my child, and Raghav is my child. For me, both are equal,” she said. Panwar’s father said the family felt they had received justice and thanked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for intervening. Locals in Chaupal also welcomed the settlement.
Naresh Chauhan, Chief Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, said the compromise followed mutual discussions. “There was no enmity. A sudden situation spiralled into a fight. Keeping public interest in mind, both sides apologised to each other and to the people of the state. The FIR will now be withdrawn,” he said.
The dispute began on December 22, when a video went viral showing Dr Narula and a patient exchanging blows inside IGMC. The footage triggered outrage, leading to the doctor’s suspension and later termination. Resident doctors at IGMC went on strike, alleging the action was one-sided and demanding an impartial probe and reinstatement. The RDA and AIIMS Delhi also backed the call.
With the compromise now in place, both sides say the episode is behind them.