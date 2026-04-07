ETV Bharat / state

The Countdown Begins For A New Government In Bihar: What To Expect When

Patna: Bihar politics is at a juncture where the countdown is on and everyone is waiting for a change at the helm. Chief minister Nitish Kumar has already resigned as an MLC (Member of Legislative Council) and will take oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10.

He is expected to resign from his chief ministerial position soon after, paving the way for the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state, despite the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being in power here since 2005, with a couple of interregnums.

The change comes less than five months after the NDA's thumping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. The alliance led by Nitish won 202 out of 243 seats in the state. We give a low down on what our readers can expect in the next week or so with regard to political developments in the state. They also leave several questions, answers to which would be clear in the near future.

One last cabinet

Before moving to take oath as an MP, Nitish has called a cabinet meeting on Wednesday (April 8). It is going to be his last one in over two decades as the chief minister. The meeting will take up and discuss his vision for Bihar’s development till 2030 and beyond, as well as, the resolve to complete the pending projects started by him.

Nitish goes to the Centre

The chief minister will fly to Delhi to attend Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) national executive on Thursday (April 9). He was reelected the party’s president in March. He will take the oath as a member of the Council of States on Friday (April 10). Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan will administer the oath to him and other newly-elected or reelected MPs. With this, Nitish will have the distinction of being a member of all four Houses – Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly, and Legislative Council. He was reelected the JD(U) president last month for a three-year term, and will continue to hold the post.

Resignation from the post of chief minister

Nitish is expected to return from Delhi on Saturday (April 11) and could tender his resignation as a chief minister either on Sunday or on Monday. It will spell the end of his active participation in Bihar’s governance.