The Colors of Secular Keralam: 'Maveli' Spreads Festive Cheer At Milad-un-Nabi
Stepping to the traditional tunes, Mahabali clapped along to the melodies of Arabana Muttu and Duff Muttu performed by the children.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Malappuram/Palakkad: Proclaiming a noble message of secularism that all human beings are one regardless of race or religion—King Mahabali made a surprise appearance at a Milad-un-Nabi procession in Keralam.
On the day of Thiruvonam, as towns and villages resonated with praises of the Prophet, a person dressed as Mahabali joined the colorful Milad rally led by madrasa students.
Stepping to the traditional tunes, Mahabali clapped along to the melodies of Arabana Muttu and Duff Muttu performed by the children, while exchanging Onam flower-carpet greetings.
Moving through the crowd amidst green flags and ornamental umbrellas announcing the birth of Prophet Muhammad, Lord Mahabali waved to the people carrying a palm-leaf umbrella (olakuda), offering a true glimpse of Keralam's unique culture of harmony.
It was at the Milad-un-Nabi rally organised at Pallikkunnu in Nilambur, Malappuram, that an individual dressed as the welfare-minded King Mahabali personally arrived to extend greetings.
Clad in golden attire (peethambaram) and holding a palm-leaf umbrella, 'Maveli' was warmly welcomed by the Muslim community members. As Maveli distributed Onam wishes and sweets to children and adults in the rally, the event organisers shared their love by offering traditional homemade snacks to Maveli.
"When we arrived at the nearby village of Kakkappoyil as part of the Milad rally from our village Pallikkunnu, we noticed an Onam program being organised there. The friendly encounter and affectionate greetings that followed between both groups turned into a truly beautiful moment. Celebrating Milad-un-Nabi and Onam together created wonderful moments that spread a message of friendship and communal harmony," a local resident Irfan told ETV Bharat.
"We grew up in such unity. Onam and Milad happened to fall in the same week. When the madrasa kids got ready and took to the streets for the rally, our friend dressed as Maveli for the Onam celebrations didn’t hesitate for a second—he walked straight into the procession," added Irfan.
The Ustads (teachers) and parents present in the rally received Maveli with warm smiles. "The beauty of the pookkalam (flower carpet) and the rhythm of madrasa songs are echoing in our land at the very same time. No hatred can break the human bond we share. We do not live looking at caste or religion; we live as humans. These visuals carry the greatest message for future generations," he added.
This beautiful moment of friendship was led by Pallikkunnu Misbahul Huda Madrasa Youth Wing coordinators Shajad PK, Rifahat VK, Sabith TP, Yasir Amin P, Irfan PK, and Sinan P., along with Kakkappoyil Vasco Club coordinators and office bearers.
Hugs and Biryani Invitation in Vennakkara, Palakkad
Palakkad's Vennakkara witnessed a similarly unique sight. An individual who portrayed Mahabali for a local Hindu committee's Onam celebration directly walked up to the Milad rally, embracing and greeting the participants. Observing the Duff Muttu performance by the children, Maveli gifted sweets to the young artists. When one of the kids invited him home for a Biryani feast, Maveli affectionately replied, "I will definitely come."
"Milad-un-Nabi and Uthradam falling on the same day is itself a great message of unity. Our goal is to convey the message of humanity and brotherhood to society and the world," said the event organisers.