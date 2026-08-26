ETV Bharat / state

The Colors of Secular Keralam: 'Maveli' Spreads Festive Cheer At Milad-un-Nabi

Malappuram/Palakkad: Proclaiming a noble message of secularism that all human beings are one regardless of race or religion—King Mahabali made a surprise appearance at a Milad-un-Nabi procession in Keralam.

On the day of Thiruvonam, as towns and villages resonated with praises of the Prophet, a person dressed as Mahabali joined the colorful Milad rally led by madrasa students.

Stepping to the traditional tunes, Mahabali clapped along to the melodies of Arabana Muttu and Duff Muttu performed by the children, while exchanging Onam flower-carpet greetings.

Moving through the crowd amidst green flags and ornamental umbrellas announcing the birth of Prophet Muhammad, Lord Mahabali waved to the people carrying a palm-leaf umbrella (olakuda), offering a true glimpse of Keralam's unique culture of harmony.

It was at the Milad-un-Nabi rally organised at Pallikkunnu in Nilambur, Malappuram, that an individual dressed as the welfare-minded King Mahabali personally arrived to extend greetings.

Clad in golden attire (peethambaram) and holding a palm-leaf umbrella, 'Maveli' was warmly welcomed by the Muslim community members. As Maveli distributed Onam wishes and sweets to children and adults in the rally, the event organisers shared their love by offering traditional homemade snacks to Maveli.

"When we arrived at the nearby village of Kakkappoyil as part of the Milad rally from our village Pallikkunnu, we noticed an Onam program being organised there. The friendly encounter and affectionate greetings that followed between both groups turned into a truly beautiful moment. Celebrating Milad-un-Nabi and Onam together created wonderful moments that spread a message of friendship and communal harmony," a local resident Irfan told ETV Bharat.