The Challenges Before The NDA After Nitish Steps Down As Chief Minister

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah files nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls, in Patna on March 5, 2026. BJP National President Nitin Nabin also seen. ( PTI )

Patna: Several challenges ranging from the formation of a new government to having multiple power centres and a leadership conundrum stare the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in its face as Nitish Kumar gears up to quit as Bihar chief minister and embark on his journey to the Rajya Sabha.

The leaders of the ruling alliance understand the seriousness of the issues and have already started discussing ways to tackle them. The stakes are especially high for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is poised to have its own chief minister for the first time in the state.

One of the main challenges haunting the BJP is to smoothly install the new NDA government. Though Nitish has himself announced his moves and intention to go to the Rajya Sabha, his past record of switching from one alliance to another at will, still echoes in Bihar politics, striking fear among his allies.

To top it, his Janata Dal United (JDU) is stronger this time, in comparison to the 2020 Assembly polls, when it could win just 43 seats and was at the third position after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the BJP.

The fear of flip

At present the NDA has 202 seats in the 243-member Assembly. Among its constituents, the BJP won 89, JDU 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R) 19, Hindustani Awam Morch (Secular) or HAM(S) grabbed five, and Rashtriya Lok Morch got four.

The remaining 41 seats are with the Opposition, including 35 with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) or Mahagathbandhan, five with AIMIM and one with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"Nitish quit the NDA twice in 2013 and 2022. What is the guarantee that he cannot do so again. He headed the previous two NDA governments in 2020 to 2022, and 2024 to 2025 with just around 127 MLAs. Though the possibility is very less, if he teams up with the Opposition he will have a support of 126 MLAs – four more than the majority mark of 122 – to form government," senior BJP leader told ETV Bharat.

The BJP leader asserted that in such a scenario even the RLM will side with Nitish and the combination will have the support of 130 MLAs. He pointed out that since the election to the five seats of the Rajya Sabha in the state is on March 16 and they fall vacant on April 9 – thereby giving a month's time to Nitish to reconsider his decision.

"What if he changes his mind during this period?" asked the BJP leader.

Leadership conundrum

One of the biggest questions doing the rounds in the NDA is who will take Nitis'’s place and will he be able to fill his shoes. He is a seasoned politician with an experience of over 50 years of active politics and is considered a master of statecraft. He acted as an axis or a binding force in the government, and always held the executive under his grip. His image has been a spotless one despite a couple of scams surfacing during his 20-year rule.

There is no other active leader across the present political spectrum, more so in the NDA, who can match Nitish in stature and capabilities. The BJP will have to rack its brain to find one who can fill the vacuum left by him to some extent.

The saffron party will have to decide whether to adhere to caste equations prevalent in the state or to rely on merit, performance and education while choosing the new chief minister. It will also have to see whether he will have wide acceptability among the people, as well as, among his peers.

Right now, deputy chief minister – cum – home minister Samrat Choudhary is the front runner. But there are other BJP leaders, including the minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, ministers Ram Kripal Yadav, Sanjay Singh Tiger and Dilip Jaiswal, MLAs Sanjiv Chaurasia, Janak Ram and Nitish Mishra, who could be considered for the post.