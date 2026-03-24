The Cat Is Out Of The Bag: Mamata Takes Dig At EC Over BJP Stamp In Notification
She refused to accept the use of the symbol as merely a "clerical error", saying that this was a move driven entirely by "political intent".
Published : March 24, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Dum Dum: After a political row erupted on Monday over a March 2019 letter from the Election Commission that was found carrying the seal of the BJP's Kerala unit, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the purported BJP rubber stamp on a communication of the Commission proved beyond doubt which party was controlling the poll watchdog from the backseat.
"It is now clear from this BJP rubber stamp on EC notification who is running the commission from behind. The cat is out of the bag," Banerjee told reporters at the Kolkata airport before boarding a flight to Bagdogra in north Bengal, where she is scheduled to commence campaigns for the assembly polls.
The Trinamool Congress supremo also accused the EC of unilateral and biased conduct regarding the widespread transfer of police and administrative officials ahead of the Assembly polls, as well as the deletion of names from the voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Holding up a newspaper report before the media at the Kolkata airport, she claimed it to be a notification issued by the EC, in which an image of the BJP symbol was clearly visible. She severely criticised the commission by invoking two popular Bengali proverbs: "Who is in the prayer room? I certainly didn't eat the banana!" and "The cat is out of the bag".
She refused to accept the use of this symbol in the notification as merely a "clerical error", saying this was a move driven entirely by "political intent"— a deliberate and calculated attempt.
Banerjee also expressed intense indignation regarding the administrative reshuffles. She alleged that approximately 60 to 70 IAS and IPS officers, ranging from the chief secretary, home secretary, and director general of police to the police commissioner of Kolkata, have been removed from their posts, many of whom have been transferred out of the state.
Not stopping there, she added that a former BDO of Nandigram has now been brought to Bhabanipur, terming him a henchman of a "traitor". She noted that as recently as Monday, approximately 73 returning officers across the state had been replaced.
The Chief Minister raised allegations of extreme lack of transparency regarding the electoral rolls, saying that the supplementary list is not being displayed anywhere — be it at the booth, block, or district level. In fact, the list is being published in the dead of night, unbeknownst to the public. The exclusion of names from the list has sparked deep panic among several people, who have already taken their own lives, she claimed.
According to her statistics, approximately 220 people have died out of fear. Among them, two recently and two others previously resorted to taking the extreme step of suicide. She further alleged that the names of ordinary citizens are being deliberately excluded from the voters' list solely to create grounds for filing court cases, while the names of individuals belonging to a specific political party are being unilaterally included.
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