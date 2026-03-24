ETV Bharat / state

The Cat Is Out Of The Bag: Mamata Takes Dig At EC Over BJP Stamp In Notification

Dum Dum: After a political row erupted on Monday over a March 2019 letter from the Election Commission that was found carrying the seal of the BJP's Kerala unit, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the purported BJP rubber stamp on a communication of the Commission proved beyond doubt which party was controlling the poll watchdog from the backseat.

"It is now clear from this BJP rubber stamp on EC notification who is running the commission from behind. The cat is out of the bag," Banerjee told reporters at the Kolkata airport before boarding a flight to Bagdogra in north Bengal, where she is scheduled to commence campaigns for the assembly polls.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also accused the EC of unilateral and biased conduct regarding the widespread transfer of police and administrative officials ahead of the Assembly polls, as well as the deletion of names from the voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Holding up a newspaper report before the media at the Kolkata airport, she claimed it to be a notification issued by the EC, in which an image of the BJP symbol was clearly visible. She severely criticised the commission by invoking two popular Bengali proverbs: "Who is in the prayer room? I certainly didn't eat the banana!" and "The cat is out of the bag".

She refused to accept the use of this symbol in the notification as merely a "clerical error", saying this was a move driven entirely by "political intent"— a deliberate and calculated attempt.