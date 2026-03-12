ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Monastery Head Found In Water Tank In Barmer, Probe Underway

Barmer: The body of a monastery head was found under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Thursday. The body of the mahant was found floating in a water tank inside the monastery premises. After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and began an investigation. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Mobile Forensic (MOB) teams were also called to the spot to assist in the probe.

Preliminary investigation suggests it may be a case of suicide, though police said they are examining the matter from all possible angles.

The incident occurred in Jhak village under the Nagana police station area of Barmer district. The deceased has been identified as Mahant Parasnath Maharaj, the head of the Jhak monastery.

According to reports, devotees who had come to draw water from the tank on Thursday morning noticed a body floating in it. They informed the police, following which personnel from Batadu outpost and Nagana police station reached the location and began an investigation.