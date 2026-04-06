Body Of Student Found In Hostel In Rajasthan's Barmer, Probe On
Police said the deceased was preparing for BSTC examination and her body was found in her hostel room.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Barmer: The body of a student was found in a hostel in Barmer of Rajasthan on Monday.
Police said, the 19-year-old student, a resident of Baytu, was staying at a girl's hostel at Nehru Nagar in Barmer to prepare for Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) examination. Her body was found by other inmates and staff in the morning.
A team of police rushed to the spot and sent the student's body to a government hospital for postmortem. Police said is not clear whether the student died by suicide and the postmortem report is awaited for more details.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar Sharma said the body of the student was found in the hostel located at Nehru Nagar in Barmer town. "Upon receiving information, police visited the spot, inspected it and informed the deceased's family of her death," he said, a team of Forensic Science Laboratory collected evidence from the spot.
Sharma said the deceased's family arrived in the town later in the day. "The other inmates of the hostel are being questioned and the police are investigating the incident from all angles," he said.
Following the incident, another student residing in the hostel fell ill and was admitted to the district hospital, said police.
In February, the body of a Class X student was found under suspicious circumstances at Chak Oondra village under Chiksana police station limits of Bharatpur district.
The incident occurred while board examinations were ongoing in the state, and the student was appearing for them. Police carried out a postmortem and later handed over the body to the family.
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