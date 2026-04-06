ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Student Found In Hostel In Rajasthan's Barmer, Probe On

Barmer: The body of a student was found in a hostel in Barmer of Rajasthan on Monday.

Police said, the 19-year-old student, a resident of Baytu, was staying at a girl's hostel at Nehru Nagar in Barmer to prepare for Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) examination. Her body was found by other inmates and staff in the morning.

A team of police rushed to the spot and sent the student's body to a government hospital for postmortem. Police said is not clear whether the student died by suicide and the postmortem report is awaited for more details.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar Sharma said the body of the student was found in the hostel located at Nehru Nagar in Barmer town. "Upon receiving information, police visited the spot, inspected it and informed the deceased's family of her death," he said, a team of Forensic Science Laboratory collected evidence from the spot.