Youth's Bodies Recovered After 72 Hours In Snow-Clad Kukru Kanda Hill In Himachal Pradesh
A dog accompanying the youth stood guard near one of the bodies without food and water for three days.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Chamba: The bodies of two youth were recovered from deep snow in remote hills near Bharmani Mata Temple in the Bharmour sub-division of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Monday, three days after they went missing. As the long and arduous search operation ended, a dog which accompanied the youth on the trek stood guard near one of the bodies, without food or water for over 72 hours.
On January 23, amidst snowfall, 19-year-old Vikas Rana of Malkota and his cousin Piyush (13) of Gharer, visited the Bharmani Mata Temple in Bharmour in Chamba district. Piyush's dog accompanied them on the trek. After visiting Bharmani Mata Temple, they ventured further uphill to shoot a video.
The youth carried a tent and sleeping bag as Vikas was fond of trekking and camping and often posted trekking videos on Facebook and Instagram. On the day, while filming at high altitude, the weather suddenly changed, and a blizzard erupted, accompanied by heavy snowfall. Within moments, the path was covered in snow, and the two lost their way, stranded in sub-zero temperatures.
Vikas' family last talked to him on January 23 when he told them he had reached a place called Daffar Ka Goth and the battery of his mobile phone was dying out. The next day, the mobile phones of Vikas and Piyush were switched off. The family then initiated a search with the help of a special team of mountaineers, local police and villagers.
On the second day, the search was intensified and drones were used to scan the high and inaccessible hills. Despite continuous snowfall, difficult routes, and inclement weather, police, teams of NDRF, SDRF, and locals continued the search. However, the search was later hampered due to dense fog, adverse weather and low visibility.
However, the rescuers managed to retrieve the youth's tent and sleeping bags. On day three, two helicopters of the Indian Air Force joined the search even as Army personnel conducted an operation for around an hour in remote areas like Bharmani Mata, Kukru Kanda, and Simra Dhar. The search operation resumed on Monday morning, when the body of Piyush was found near a tree on Kukru Kanda hill. His pet dog had been standing guard near him.
As soon as the rescue team approached Piyush's body, the dog started barking at them, to prevent anyone from coming near its master.
The dog was eventually brought under control, and the body, along with the pet, was transported to Bharmour helipad. Vikas' body was later recovered from a nearby drain.
