Youth's Bodies Recovered After 72 Hours In Snow-Clad Kukru Kanda Hill In Himachal Pradesh

Piyush's dog being taken to Bharmour helipad ( ETV Bharat )

Chamba: The bodies of two youth were recovered from deep snow in remote hills near Bharmani Mata Temple in the Bharmour sub-division of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Monday, three days after they went missing. As the long and arduous search operation ended, a dog which accompanied the youth on the trek stood guard near one of the bodies, without food or water for over 72 hours. On January 23, amidst snowfall, 19-year-old Vikas Rana of Malkota and his cousin Piyush (13) of Gharer, visited the Bharmani Mata Temple in Bharmour in Chamba district. Piyush's dog accompanied them on the trek. After visiting Bharmani Mata Temple, they ventured further uphill to shoot a video. The youth carried a tent and sleeping bag as Vikas was fond of trekking and camping and often posted trekking videos on Facebook and Instagram. On the day, while filming at high altitude, the weather suddenly changed, and a blizzard erupted, accompanied by heavy snowfall. Within moments, the path was covered in snow, and the two lost their way, stranded in sub-zero temperatures.