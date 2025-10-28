Bads Of Bihar: The Battle Of Dons At Mokama | ETV Bharat Ground Report
In the east of Patna lies Mokama, an assembly constituency that is set to witness a 'don versus don' battle in the upcoming Assembly Elections.
Patna/Mokama: Mokama and the Urdu word 'mukaam' share more than just phonetic similarity. While 'mukaam' means position, a place of standing, Mokama, the assembly constituency 90 kilometres away from Patna, is also a place where, apart from flexing their muscles, bahubalis (gangsters) and dons turn their strength into status, and where power is not just contested as per the ballot box but also in the streets.
The tales emanating from the constituency could give any thriller movie a run for its money. Located along the Ganga, the fertile land famous for the cultivation of pulses and wheat, has also given birth to several strongmen over the past five decades. Some of them rose above others – their dominance spreading across Bihar and the neighbouring states – to become MLAs and MPs.
This time, Mokama is set for a poll battle between five-term MLA Anant Singh, 58, alias ‘Chhote Sarkar’ and former MP Suraj Singh, 60, alias Suraj Bhan Singh alias Dada, who had also represented Mokama as an independent legislator between 2000 and 2005. But the contest has also left voters worried because nobody knows when ballots might give way to bullets, leaving the area bloodied once again, as in the past decades.
Since Suraj stands debarred from contesting elections after being convicted in a murder case in 2008, he has fielded his wife and former Munger MP Veena Devi to contest on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket from Mokama. It is being seen as an effort to reclaim his native place. He had switched from the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party earlier this month to join Lalu Prasad’s party.
Incidentally, the incumbent MLA is Anant’s wife, Neelam Devi. She won the 2022 bypoll to the seat on an RJD ticket after he was disqualified following conviction in a case pertaining to the seizure of an AK-47, a hand grenade and ammunition from his ancestral house at Ladma village in nearby Barh constituency. The Patna high court acquitted him in the case in 2024, and he is now back in the poll arena on a ticket from chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU).
Making the contest more interesting is the fact that the rivalry between Suraj and Anant goes back to 2000, when the former defeated the latter’s elder brother, Dilip Kumar Singh, a two-term MLA and minister in Rabri Devi’s RJD government in the state. Dilip later became an MLC (Member of Legislative Council), but died of cardiac arrest in 2006.
Suraj had served as a protégé of Dilip in the 1990s, risen in the underworld, and turned against him to fight and win as an independent candidate in the 2000 Assembly polls.
Anant avenged the defeat by reclaiming the seat in 2005. He has dominated it since then. However, Suraj has consistently supported his opponents since then, and rooted for Sonam Devi, wife of gangster Nalini Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh against Anant’s wife Neelam in the 2022 bypoll.
Old-timers recall that senior Congress leaders and big landlords, who dominated the post-Independence politics in Mokama, were the ones who started using musclemen and gangsters in elections.
A senior Congress leader, who was elected an MLA twice, used several musclemen like Dilip and Dular Chand Yadav as his henchmen, who subsequently acquired a taste for politics.
“Distance-wise, Mokama is quite near to the state capital, but in reality, it has always been very difficult to travel to its interiors, especially the diara (riverine) and taal (shallow depression) areas. It was also considered the badlands. Farmers would toil hard to grow crops, which marauders would loot. In response, protector gangs led by musclemen, who would keep the dacoits at bay, rose in the 1970s,” Birendra Kumar, a former scribe of a vernacular daily told ETV Bharat.
Birendra stays at Sakarwar Tola in Mokama, a stone’s throw from the residences and ancestral homes of several musclemen, including Suraj. He has seen their rise and fall and how they got introduced to politics.
“A Congress leader, who ruled the roost in Mokama, began patronising the musclemen. He perhaps forgot that once the musclemen learn the ropes of politics, they start thinking of replacing their patrons to become more powerful. His protégé Dilip, who was Anant’s elder brother, contested on the then Janata Dal ticket in 1990 and defeated him. The Congress leader wanted revenge and promoted Suraj Bhan, who won the seat as an independent candidate by defeating Suraj Bhan in 2000. The rest is history that is still being written,” Birendra added.
The diara and taal areas are still not easily accessible. Agriculture and cattle-rearing are the mainstay of Mokama’s population. The people still prefer travelling on horseback to cut short the distances.
The area once used to boasted of a massive set-up of the public sector enterprise Bharat Wagon and Engineering Limited, a manufacturing unit of Bata footwear, and a large IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) production and bottling plant. They are all defunct now.
The agriculture season is about to begin in the taal area and the farmers are waiting for the floodwaters to drain back to the Ganga. The freshly laid alluvium would then be perfect to grow lentils, other varieties of pulses, grams, peas, mustard, chilli, and wheat, that too without little or no fertiliser.
Along a road that snakes beyond the town and runs toward the taal, which is spread over one lakh hectares, with portions spreading into nearby Nalanda, Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura districts, a few people from Kanhaiyapur village are chatting among themselves. Their talks hover around agriculture and polls because it's their season.
“Politicians and ministers have been promising us drainage facilities in the taal area so that we would be able to cultivate two to three crops every year, but we are still waiting for floodwaters to recede to sow in the rabi season. Silt deposits have increased the height of the Ganga river bed and also the river banks, which obstruct the easy return of floodwaters. We wish there could be some permanent solution to the problem,” said Vanshidhar Rai.
Another farmer, Kesari Kumar, asserts that it is the responsibility of the government to dredge and remove silt from the Ganga. The group soon starts debating whether it came within the purview of the central or the state government.
Suddenly, Suresh Prasad points out that the water is receding because Anant has called experts from Uttar Pradesh to clear the obstructions on the path through which the water flows back to the Ganga. But a hush falls on the group after the utterance of the muscleman’s name.
The people of Mokama constituency still call Anant ‘Vidhayak ji’ (as MLAs are respectfully addressed in Hindi), though his wife holds the position. The local populace recalls how musclemen belonging to a certain caste used to forcibly take away their crops, especially in the Taal area, until he tamed them.
“He (Anant) has cultivated the image of ‘Robin Hood’ among them, helping everybody who approaches him, irrespective of their caste or creed, in matters related to social, financial, and government-related issues. He has also checked crime in Mokama and nearby Barh constituencies to a great extent with the help of his men,” said Vinay Kumar, a resident of Mokama town.
Anant is a man of few words and has to be cajoled to talk. He speaks in short, staccato sentences. Ask him about why he is called a muscleman, and he becomes agitated.
“Koi humse baat karega tab na samjhega ki hum bahubali hain ya social worker. Jab 2000 ke baad thappamari hua hi nahin to hum bahubali kaisi hue? Bahubali to tab hote jab hum thappamari se jeet-tey. (People will understand whether I am a muscleman or a social worker only if they talk to me. How am I a muscleman when there has been no booth loot or forcible voting in the area since 2000? I would have been a muscleman if I had won by using such tactics),” Anant told ETV Bharat.
“Janata pyar karti hai toh hum bahubali hain. Aaj koi Mokama mein rangdari nahin vasoolta hai, isliye hum bahubali hain. Log doosron ki jaidaad aur haq chhente hain. Hum kabhi aisa karte hain kya? (The public loves me, so I am a muscleman. Today, nobody extorts money in Mokama, that’s why I am a muscleman. People usurp others' property and rights. Do I indulge in such things?)” Anant added.
Asked about the work he has done for his constituency, the muscleman’s personal assistant (PA), Sanjeet Kumar Sing,h chips in to tell that the construction of roads, supply of tap water, and electrification of villages in the area were done at Anant’s behest.
“Floodwater from the taal area was not draining because of silt deposit at the mouth of the drainage channels. He (Anant) has brought two ‘dozers’ (earthmovers) from Uttar Pradesh to remove the blockage. They are working continuously and water is draining out. It will drain out completely in the next four or five days and the farmers will be able to sow pulses,” Sanjeet said.
Anant is campaigning across the constituency at breakneck speed, travelling in his Rs 3 crore SUV (special utility vehicle), and at times riding pillion on motorcycles to reach out to the people.
On the other hand, former MP Veena Devi, 52, aided by a crowd of supporters, is also canvassing in the area. She has studied till class 9, unlike Anant, who is just ‘literate’ as per the affidavits submitted by them along with their nomination papers. Her husband Suraj is campaigning in a different part of the constituency and chalking out the strategy to score an electoral win.
Stressing the need for the uplift of the area, Veena told ETV Bharat: “We are seeking votes on the issue of development. Progress here has halted. We will restart it. We want ek Mokama, nek Mokama (One Mokama, good Mokama), without any discrimination on the lines of caste or religion.”
Suraj and Veena’s relative Ritesh Kumar Singh is assisting in the campaign and travels along with the candidate. He adds that the fight is on, and there cannot be a poll in the constituency without a contest.
“Yes, we all are bahubali (musclemen). But we have come here to contest elections at the demand of the people. There is no bigger bahubali than the public, and it wants a change this time. Suraj was nominating someone else as a candidate, but abided by the people’s pressure to field Veena,” said Ritesh.
Ritesh accepts that the Assembly seat is going to witness a tight contest, but asserts that Veena will sail through. “Anant’s wife Neelam Devi had won on an RJD ticket in 2022. Veena Devi is also contesting on an RJD ticket. There is a fight, but it is not going to create problems for us here,” Ritesh added.
In the battle of two dons, poll consultant–turned–politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) has fielded Priyadarshi Piyush, 30, who has done a Master's from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has put up a doctor, Rajesh Kumar Ratnakar, 48, as a candidate. The seat has altogether eight candidates.
Priyadarshi, who is a partner in marble mines in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, is optimistic about his chances. He is banking on the audience that he is attracting while moving and giving speeches across the constituency, as well as, the caste arithmetic.
“The largest crowd is at my public meetings. It shows the affection and support of the people for me. I have taken up unemployment and illiteracy as the two main issues of my campaign. Only 30 to 40 percent of people in this constituency are literate,” Priyadarshi told ETV Bharat.
“Mokama Assembly seat has around 2.89 lakh voters, of which those belonging to the Dhanuk and Kurmi castes are 82,000 in number, followed by over 50,000 Bhumihars and 40,000 Yadavs. The Bhumihar votes would be divided between Anant Singh and Veena Devi, who hail from that caste. On the other hand, I am receiving the support of the Yadavs, Dhanuks and Kurmis. I will win the polls,” the JSP leader added.
Assessing the contest, Birendra said that the seat would witness a direct fight between Anant and Veena on the polling day because voting at Mokama was based on personalities instead of parties.
“Anant has won on JDU and RJD tickets. He has also won as an independent. He has cultivated personal relations with every class and category of society and has managed to garner their support. The only thing is that his longtime manager and former Bihar minister, Kartik Kumar Singh, is currently an RJD MLC. This has adversely impacted his poll management,” Birendra said.
“On the other hand, Suraj Bhan is personally handling his wife’s poll campaign. He, Veena and his younger brother have been MPs from different Lok Sabha seats at different points in time. This shows that he is well-versed in the art of election management. However, he kept little relation with the common people of the area over the past two decades, which will go against him and his wife in the polls,” Birendra added.
The constituency will go to the polls on November 6 in the first phase of the election. People have to wait till November 14 to know who emerged as the winner in the ‘don versus don’ battle, or whether anybody else beat them in the race.