Bads Of Bihar: The Battle Of Dons At Mokama | ETV Bharat Ground Report

Patna/Mokama: Mokama and the Urdu word 'mukaam' share more than just phonetic similarity. While 'mukaam' means position, a place of standing, Mokama, the assembly constituency 90 kilometres away from Patna, is also a place where, apart from flexing their muscles, bahubalis (gangsters) and dons turn their strength into status, and where power is not just contested as per the ballot box but also in the streets. The tales emanating from the constituency could give any thriller movie a run for its money. Located along the Ganga, the fertile land famous for the cultivation of pulses and wheat, has also given birth to several strongmen over the past five decades. Some of them rose above others – their dominance spreading across Bihar and the neighbouring states – to become MLAs and MPs. Mokama town (ETV Bharat) This time, Mokama is set for a poll battle between five-term MLA Anant Singh, 58, alias ‘Chhote Sarkar’ and former MP Suraj Singh, 60, alias Suraj Bhan Singh alias Dada, who had also represented Mokama as an independent legislator between 2000 and 2005. But the contest has also left voters worried because nobody knows when ballots might give way to bullets, leaving the area bloodied once again, as in the past decades. Anant Singh (centre), former Bihar MLA with his supporters. (ANI) Since Suraj stands debarred from contesting elections after being convicted in a murder case in 2008, he has fielded his wife and former Munger MP Veena Devi to contest on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket from Mokama. It is being seen as an effort to reclaim his native place. He had switched from the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party earlier this month to join Lalu Prasad’s party. Incidentally, the incumbent MLA is Anant’s wife, Neelam Devi. She won the 2022 bypoll to the seat on an RJD ticket after he was disqualified following conviction in a case pertaining to the seizure of an AK-47, a hand grenade and ammunition from his ancestral house at Ladma village in nearby Barh constituency. The Patna high court acquitted him in the case in 2024, and he is now back in the poll arena on a ticket from chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU). Making the contest more interesting is the fact that the rivalry between Suraj and Anant goes back to 2000, when the former defeated the latter’s elder brother, Dilip Kumar Singh, a two-term MLA and minister in Rabri Devi’s RJD government in the state. Dilip later became an MLC (Member of Legislative Council), but died of cardiac arrest in 2006. Suraj had served as a protégé of Dilip in the 1990s, risen in the underworld, and turned against him to fight and win as an independent candidate in the 2000 Assembly polls. Former MP Suraj Bhan Singh campaigning for his wife Veena Devi. (ETV Bharat) Anant avenged the defeat by reclaiming the seat in 2005. He has dominated it since then. However, Suraj has consistently supported his opponents since then, and rooted for Sonam Devi, wife of gangster Nalini Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh against Anant’s wife Neelam in the 2022 bypoll. Old-timers recall that senior Congress leaders and big landlords, who dominated the post-Independence politics in Mokama, were the ones who started using musclemen and gangsters in elections. A senior Congress leader, who was elected an MLA twice, used several musclemen like Dilip and Dular Chand Yadav as his henchmen, who subsequently acquired a taste for politics. “Distance-wise, Mokama is quite near to the state capital, but in reality, it has always been very difficult to travel to its interiors, especially the diara (riverine) and taal (shallow depression) areas. It was also considered the badlands. Farmers would toil hard to grow crops, which marauders would loot. In response, protector gangs led by musclemen, who would keep the dacoits at bay, rose in the 1970s,” Birendra Kumar, a former scribe of a vernacular daily told ETV Bharat. Birendra stays at Sakarwar Tola in Mokama, a stone’s throw from the residences and ancestral homes of several musclemen, including Suraj. He has seen their rise and fall and how they got introduced to politics. “A Congress leader, who ruled the roost in Mokama, began patronising the musclemen. He perhaps forgot that once the musclemen learn the ropes of politics, they start thinking of replacing their patrons to become more powerful. His protégé Dilip, who was Anant’s elder brother, contested on the then Janata Dal ticket in 1990 and defeated him. The Congress leader wanted revenge and promoted Suraj Bhan, who won the seat as an independent candidate by defeating Suraj Bhan in 2000. The rest is history that is still being written,” Birendra added. The diara and taal areas are still not easily accessible. Agriculture and cattle-rearing are the mainstay of Mokama’s population. The people still prefer travelling on horseback to cut short the distances. Residents on horsebacks in the Taal area of Mokama. (ETV Bharat) The area once used to boasted of a massive set-up of the public sector enterprise Bharat Wagon and Engineering Limited, a manufacturing unit of Bata footwear, and a large IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) production and bottling plant. They are all defunct now. The agriculture season is about to begin in the taal area and the farmers are waiting for the floodwaters to drain back to the Ganga. The freshly laid alluvium would then be perfect to grow lentils, other varieties of pulses, grams, peas, mustard, chilli, and wheat, that too without little or no fertiliser. Along a road that snakes beyond the town and runs toward the taal, which is spread over one lakh hectares, with portions spreading into nearby Nalanda, Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura districts, a few people from Kanhaiyapur village are chatting among themselves. Their talks hover around agriculture and polls because it's their season.