ETV Bharat / state

The Bastar Exit Strategy: Experts Warn Against Haste In Removing Security Forces

Sarguja: Security forces have successfully wiped out armed Naxals from the entire Bastar region. Now, only a handful of Naxals — unarmed and without uniforms — remain in the tri-junction area along the Bastar border. Recently, Chhattisgarh's Home Minister, Vijay Sharma, also stated that the remaining Maoists would soon integrate into the social mainstream.

DGP Arun Dev Gautam has likewise affirmed that, barring one or two isolated individuals, no armed Naxals are currently roaming along the border. Following the elimination of the Maoists, discussions have now begun regarding how and according to what strategy the security forces will be withdrawn from Bastar.

While the government, on one hand, is patting itself on the back for eradicating Maoism, the opposition Congress party is taking a jibe at the government's claims of success, challenging them to prove that Naxalism has truly ended by withdrawing the forces. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel himself stated that if the Maoists have indeed been eliminated, the security forces should be withdrawn from Bastar.

In this context, the question arises in the administrative circles: would it be prudent to withdraw the forces immediately, or should the withdrawal be executed as part of a predetermined strategy? To understand the strategy employed for withdrawing forces from the Sarguja region, the ETV Bharat team held an exclusive conversation with Deepak Jha, the Inspector General (IG) of the Sarguja Range and Rajesh Sisodia, an expert on Naxal affairs.

The Sarguja IG and experts on Naxal-related issues explain that Naxalism began to escalate in the Sarguja region around 1998, prompting the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to the area. A CRPF headquarters was established in Ambikapur, and several CRPF battalions were dispatched to the region.

The highest concentration of paramilitary forces was deployed in the Balrampur district, as the Naxal presence was most pronounced in that area at the time. Separate companies of the CRPF were deployed in the Tajawal, Ramanujganj, Kusmi, Samri, and Pundag areas of Balrampur; the Chandni-Biharapur region of Surajpur; the Ramgarh area of ​​Koriya; and the border regions of Jashpur.

The headquarters for these CRPF companies was established in Balrampur to facilitate the complete eradication of Maoism from the region. Prior to this, in 1976, a battalion had been deployed in Jashpur. In 2011 — when Naxalism had been largely neutralised — a headquarters for the 62nd Battalion was established in Ambikapur; companies from this battalion were subsequently dispatched to various parts of the state as operational requirements dictated. Currently, this battalion is deployed in Bijapur. Additionally, in 2001, battalions of the State Police were deployed in Manendragarh and Balrampur, as well as in Silphili, an area adjacent to Ambikapur.

While Naxalite activity in Surajpur, Koriya, and Sarguja effectively ceased after 2010, it took the Union Ministry of Home Affairs a full decade to officially declare these districts "Naxal-free." The entire process — from the initial deployment of battalions to their eventual withdrawal —was a time-consuming undertaking. All these districts were finally declared Naxal-free in 2020, following which the CRPF deployment was withdrawn from the region.