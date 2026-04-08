The Bastar Exit Strategy: Experts Warn Against Haste In Removing Security Forces
Security experts caution that residual elements and border spillover necessitate a slow, calculated departure of paramilitary battalions.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Sarguja: Security forces have successfully wiped out armed Naxals from the entire Bastar region. Now, only a handful of Naxals — unarmed and without uniforms — remain in the tri-junction area along the Bastar border. Recently, Chhattisgarh's Home Minister, Vijay Sharma, also stated that the remaining Maoists would soon integrate into the social mainstream.
DGP Arun Dev Gautam has likewise affirmed that, barring one or two isolated individuals, no armed Naxals are currently roaming along the border. Following the elimination of the Maoists, discussions have now begun regarding how and according to what strategy the security forces will be withdrawn from Bastar.
While the government, on one hand, is patting itself on the back for eradicating Maoism, the opposition Congress party is taking a jibe at the government's claims of success, challenging them to prove that Naxalism has truly ended by withdrawing the forces. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel himself stated that if the Maoists have indeed been eliminated, the security forces should be withdrawn from Bastar.
In this context, the question arises in the administrative circles: would it be prudent to withdraw the forces immediately, or should the withdrawal be executed as part of a predetermined strategy? To understand the strategy employed for withdrawing forces from the Sarguja region, the ETV Bharat team held an exclusive conversation with Deepak Jha, the Inspector General (IG) of the Sarguja Range and Rajesh Sisodia, an expert on Naxal affairs.
The Sarguja IG and experts on Naxal-related issues explain that Naxalism began to escalate in the Sarguja region around 1998, prompting the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to the area. A CRPF headquarters was established in Ambikapur, and several CRPF battalions were dispatched to the region.
The highest concentration of paramilitary forces was deployed in the Balrampur district, as the Naxal presence was most pronounced in that area at the time. Separate companies of the CRPF were deployed in the Tajawal, Ramanujganj, Kusmi, Samri, and Pundag areas of Balrampur; the Chandni-Biharapur region of Surajpur; the Ramgarh area of Koriya; and the border regions of Jashpur.
The headquarters for these CRPF companies was established in Balrampur to facilitate the complete eradication of Maoism from the region. Prior to this, in 1976, a battalion had been deployed in Jashpur. In 2011 — when Naxalism had been largely neutralised — a headquarters for the 62nd Battalion was established in Ambikapur; companies from this battalion were subsequently dispatched to various parts of the state as operational requirements dictated. Currently, this battalion is deployed in Bijapur. Additionally, in 2001, battalions of the State Police were deployed in Manendragarh and Balrampur, as well as in Silphili, an area adjacent to Ambikapur.
While Naxalite activity in Surajpur, Koriya, and Sarguja effectively ceased after 2010, it took the Union Ministry of Home Affairs a full decade to officially declare these districts "Naxal-free." The entire process — from the initial deployment of battalions to their eventual withdrawal —was a time-consuming undertaking. All these districts were finally declared Naxal-free in 2020, following which the CRPF deployment was withdrawn from the region.
Balrampur, which had historically been the most Naxal-affected district, also witnessed the end of Naxalite terror after 2010. However, due to its proximity to the Jharkhand border, Naxalite activity spilling over from Jharkhand continued to impact Balrampur. Consequently, even after the roots of Naxalism had been successfully eradicated from this district in northern Chhattisgarh, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs took a considerable amount of time before withdrawing the security forces.
Furthermore, the official declaration of the district as "Naxal-free" also took time. Following this, the paramilitary forces were gradually withdrawn through a phased process. The CRPF force stationed at the Jashpur district headquarters has been redeployed to Andhra Pradesh. Of the CRPF's 62nd Battalion based in Ambikapur, only the headquarters now remains there; the battalion itself is no longer deployed within the Sarguja range.
"Speaking of Central Paramilitary Forces, there is currently no deployment of any CAPF company anywhere within our range. As for their headquarters, while the headquarters of the CRPF's 62nd Battalion is indeed located in Ambikapur, we currently do not have any of their operational camps in any district across our division," said Deepak Jha, IG, Surguja Range.
"However, companies of our Chhattisgarh Armed Force are certainly present here; they assist with special VIP movements, aid in maintaining law and order, and are utilised for various other duties," Jha said.
Jha asserts that, as of March 31, there are no longer any armed Naxals remaining within Chhattisgarh. The Sarguja range—and specifically Balrampur district—had already become completely Naxal-free prior to this. Previously, this district was classified as a Naxal-affected region. Paramilitary forces were formerly deployed here to carry out anti-Naxal operations, but they have since been withdrawn. The companies that were stationed here have been redeployed to other locations.
Rajesh Singh Sisodia, an expert on Naxal affairs, observes that if one views this matter from a political perspective, the opposition's stance appears to be merely a political demand.
"At this juncture, it cannot be asserted that the Naxal presence in the area has been completely eliminated. There is no guarantee that Maoism has been eradicated; it remains entirely possible that certain Maoist units are still operating in the vicinity. Minor incidents of violence or crime could still occur. In such scenarios, the victims would inevitably be the local villagers — the common people. Given this risk, no government would be willing to take such a chance. The administration's objective will be to withdraw forces only after Maoism has been completely eradicated," added Sisodia.
Sisodia said, "They will have to evaluate several factors. There are various technical aspects that must be taken into account. Consider, for instance, the situation that prevailed in Balrampur in the past. In 2007, SRP Kalluri created an environment that compelled the Naxals to pack up their belongings and flee the area. However, when were the forces finally withdrawn from there? Only after several years had passed. This is because residual Naxal elements could still carry out sporadic attacks. It is my firm belief that, for the time being, the forces should not be withdrawn."