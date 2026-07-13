ETV Bharat / state

Datia Byelection Campaign Begins In Madhya Pradesh As BJP, Congress Candidates File Nominations

The BJP has fielded former Madhya Pradesh Housing Board chairman Ashutosh Tiwari while Congress has nominated former Datia MLA Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh ( ETV Bharat )

Datia: The political battle for the high-profile Datia Assembly byelection in Madhya Pradesh is set to intensify on Monday, the final day for filing nominations, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress preparing major shows of strength as their candidates formally enter the fray.

Senior leaders from both parties are expected to converge in Datia, turning the nomination process into unofficial launch of their election campaigns.

The BJP has fielded former Madhya Pradesh Housing Board chairman Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the byelection, a decision that came as a surprise to many party workers who had expected former home minister Narottam Mishra to contest from the constituency.

The announcement had triggered protests by some supporters of Narottam Mishra in Datia, exposing internal discontent within the party. However, after discussions between Narottam Mishra, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP leadership in Bhopal, the situation appeared to ease, with the party now projecting unity ahead of the crucial contest.

To underline that unity, several senior BJP leaders are expected to accompany Ashutosh Tiwari during the filing of his nomination papers.

According to party sources, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, former home minister Narottam Mishra, state in-charge Dr Mahendra Singh, and other senior leaders are likely to participate in the programme.

A large public rally is also scheduled at Datia's Kila Chowk following the nomination filing.

Congress Fields Former MLA Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh

The Congress has nominated former Datia MLA Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh as its candidate for the byelection.