Datia Byelection Campaign Begins In Madhya Pradesh As BJP, Congress Candidates File Nominations
The BJP has fielded Ashutosh Tiwari, a decision that came as a surprise to many party workers who had expected ex-minister Narottam Mishra to contest
Published : July 13, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Datia: The political battle for the high-profile Datia Assembly byelection in Madhya Pradesh is set to intensify on Monday, the final day for filing nominations, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress preparing major shows of strength as their candidates formally enter the fray.
Senior leaders from both parties are expected to converge in Datia, turning the nomination process into unofficial launch of their election campaigns.
The BJP has fielded former Madhya Pradesh Housing Board chairman Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the byelection, a decision that came as a surprise to many party workers who had expected former home minister Narottam Mishra to contest from the constituency.
The announcement had triggered protests by some supporters of Narottam Mishra in Datia, exposing internal discontent within the party. However, after discussions between Narottam Mishra, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state BJP leadership in Bhopal, the situation appeared to ease, with the party now projecting unity ahead of the crucial contest.
To underline that unity, several senior BJP leaders are expected to accompany Ashutosh Tiwari during the filing of his nomination papers.
According to party sources, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, former home minister Narottam Mishra, state in-charge Dr Mahendra Singh, and other senior leaders are likely to participate in the programme.
A large public rally is also scheduled at Datia's Kila Chowk following the nomination filing.
Congress Fields Former MLA Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh
The Congress has nominated former Datia MLA Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh as its candidate for the byelection.
The party announced his candidature shortly after the BJP declared its nominee, setting the stage for a direct contest between two experienced political camps in the constituency.
Ghanshyam Singh is expected to file his nomination papers on Monday in the presence of senior Congress leaders and party workers.
The Congress is also planning a large rally to demonstrate its organisational strength in the constituency.
Among those expected to attend are Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, former ministers and several senior party functionaries.
Party leaders believe the Datia byelection carries significant political importance and could serve as an indicator of public sentiment ahead of future electoral contests in the state.
Political observers view the Datia byelection as a prestige battle for both the BJP and the Congress.
For the BJP, the contest will test its ability to overcome internal differences and retain a politically important constituency. For the Congress, the election presents an opportunity to challenge the ruling party and regain ground in the region.
The Datia Assembly by-election was necessitated by the disqualification of sitting Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti, who defeated Narottam Mishra in 2023 Assembly Elections, but was disqualified after being sentenced to three years in jail by a special MP/MLA court in Delhi in April 2026 in a 2015 bank fraud and cheating case.
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