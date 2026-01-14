ETV Bharat / state

Alwar POCSO Court Awards Life Term to Accused In Minor Gang Rape Case

The Alwar Special POCSO Court No. 1 has sentenced an accused to life imprisonment in a case of gang rape of a minor ( ETV Bharat )

Alwar: A Special POCSO Court No. 1 has sentenced one accused to life imprisonment in a gang rape case involving a minor and also imposed a fine of Rs 38,000.

Special Public Prosecutor Vinod Kumar Sharma said that the victim’s family had lodged a complaint at a police station in the district, stating that on December 23, 2024, they were away from home for some work. During their absence, three youths allegedly entered the house and abducted their minor daughter at gunpoint.

According to the prosecution, the accused took the minor to a borewell site in a field, where she was sexually assaulted. Acting on the family’s complaint, the police registered a case, arrested one of the accused, and filed a chargesheet before the court.