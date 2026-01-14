Alwar POCSO Court Awards Life Term to Accused In Minor Gang Rape Case
According to the prosecution, the accused took the minor to a borewell site in a field, where she was sexually assaulted.
Alwar: A Special POCSO Court No. 1 has sentenced one accused to life imprisonment in a gang rape case involving a minor and also imposed a fine of Rs 38,000.
Special Public Prosecutor Vinod Kumar Sharma said that the victim’s family had lodged a complaint at a police station in the district, stating that on December 23, 2024, they were away from home for some work. During their absence, three youths allegedly entered the house and abducted their minor daughter at gunpoint.
According to the prosecution, the accused took the minor to a borewell site in a field, where she was sexually assaulted. Acting on the family’s complaint, the police registered a case, arrested one of the accused, and filed a chargesheet before the court.
During the trial, the prosecution presented 16 witnesses and submitted 36 documents as evidence. After hearing arguments from both sides, Special Judge Jagendra Agrawal held the accused guilty and awarded him life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 38,000. The court also recommended that the victim be provided compensation of Rs 3 lakh.
The Special Public Prosecutor added that there were three accused in the case. One has been convicted and sentenced, another was recently arrested and the third accused is still absconding.
