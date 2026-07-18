ETV Bharat / state

Nine Sentenced To Life For Murder Over Sarpanch Election Dispute In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: The District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan's Alwar on Saturday sentenced nine persons including former BJP district president Indrajit Singh to life imprisonment in a 10-year-old murder case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts. The complainant's lawyer, Ajay Mohan Mukhija, stated that in 2016, the victim's side had filed a complaint at the Naugaon police station, alleging a dispute between two parties supporting different candidates during the sarpanch election.

The dispute escalated to the point where, after winning the election, the other party, assuming it to be a rivalry, attacked the victim's side. He stated that during the incident, the accused attacked Avtar Singh and his family with sticks, rods, knives, swords, iron pipes, and hockey sticks, among other sharp weapons. Avtar was critically injured in the attack and was admitted to the Alwar District Hospital by his family. However, he died during treatment.