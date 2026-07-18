Nine Sentenced To Life For Murder Over Sarpanch Election Dispute In Rajasthan's Alwar
The court also imposed fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts including a former BJP district president.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Alwar: The District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan's Alwar on Saturday sentenced nine persons including former BJP district president Indrajit Singh to life imprisonment in a 10-year-old murder case.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts. The complainant's lawyer, Ajay Mohan Mukhija, stated that in 2016, the victim's side had filed a complaint at the Naugaon police station, alleging a dispute between two parties supporting different candidates during the sarpanch election.
The dispute escalated to the point where, after winning the election, the other party, assuming it to be a rivalry, attacked the victim's side. He stated that during the incident, the accused attacked Avtar Singh and his family with sticks, rods, knives, swords, iron pipes, and hockey sticks, among other sharp weapons. Avtar was critically injured in the attack and was admitted to the Alwar District Hospital by his family. However, he died during treatment.
Makhija said the victim's side subsequently filed a case at the Naugaon police station under various sections, including murder. During investigation, police arrested nine individuals and presented the challan in court. He said statements of 22 witnesses, the victim's medical report, and numerous documents were examined during the trial.
Mukhija said those convicted include Anoop Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Gurbachan Singh, Jaspal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Aman Singh, Harvinder Singh, Vishvendra Singh, and Inderjeet Singh. Inderjeet was the former BJP district president of Alwar.
Meanwhile, even after the court's verdict was announced, the convicts showed no signs of guilt or remorse. Even as they were being taken to jail from the courthouse, they were seen smiling and twirling their moustaches. An elderly accused was also seen yelling at the media to stop filming, said eyewitnesses.
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