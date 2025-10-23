ETV Bharat / state

Ladakh Advisory Board Members Arrive In Jodhpur For Meeting With Sonam Wangchuk

Jodhpur: Members of the Advisory Board of the Union Territory of Ladakh arrived here on Thursday to hold a meeting with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is lodged in Jodhpur jail.

Protocol Officer Vivek Vyas received the members of the commission on their arrival from New Delhi on the day. The Commission is led by Justice MK Hanjura, and comprises Manoj Parihar and Spljes Angmo. The three members will hold the meeting with Wangchuk in the prison.

The Advisory Board is a special constitutional body constituted under the National Security Act (NSA) 1980, which reviews cases of preventive detention. The reasonableness of the detention order is examined before this board and relief can be granted to the detainee if necessary. Wangchuk's wife had filed a petition before the board stating that the detention was wrong. She had also shared the information of the petition on social media.