Ladakh Advisory Board Members Arrive In Jodhpur For Meeting With Sonam Wangchuk

The Commission led by Justice MK Hanjura, and comprising Manoj Parihar and Spljes Angmo will hold the meeting with Wangchuk in the prison.

Members of the Advisory Board of the Union Territory of Ladakh arrived here on Thursday to hold a meeting with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is lodged in Jodhpur jail.
A member of Ladakh Advisory Board arrives in Jodhpur (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 23, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST

Jodhpur: Members of the Advisory Board of the Union Territory of Ladakh arrived here on Thursday to hold a meeting with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is lodged in Jodhpur jail.

Protocol Officer Vivek Vyas received the members of the commission on their arrival from New Delhi on the day. The Commission is led by Justice MK Hanjura, and comprises Manoj Parihar and Spljes Angmo. The three members will hold the meeting with Wangchuk in the prison.

The Advisory Board is a special constitutional body constituted under the National Security Act (NSA) 1980, which reviews cases of preventive detention. The reasonableness of the detention order is examined before this board and relief can be granted to the detainee if necessary. Wangchuk's wife had filed a petition before the board stating that the detention was wrong. She had also shared the information of the petition on social media.

Wangchuk was brought from Leh to Jodhpur: Sonam Wangchuk, a social activist from Ladakh, was arrested in Leh on September 27. Later that night, he was shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail, where he has been kept under tight security ever since. Earlier, Sonam Wangchuk was visited by her elder brother, lawyer and wife Mustafa Haji in jail with special permission.

On Wednesday, leaders of Ladakh, where four people died in police firing during the recent pro-statehood protests, met Home Ministry representatives for sub-committee level talks. During the meeting, the Ladakh representatives demanded an immediate release of all arrested leaders, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuck, the widely recognised face of the agitation.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) said that the next of kin of those killed should be given adequate compensation.

