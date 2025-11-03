ETV Bharat / state

Tharoor's Article On Dynastic Politics Kicks Up Another Row

Thiruvananthapuram: Following his remarks on Operation Sindoor that stirred a political storm, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor's sharp critique of dynastic politics has stirred unease within the party.

This time, it is over an article titled "Dynastic Politics: A Threat to Indian Democracy", published on the English news platform Project Syndicate, elaborating on the dangers of dynastic politics in India. Although the piece opens with references to the Nehru-Gandhi family and their political lineage, Tharoor does not explicitly criticise them by name. However, throughout the article, he strongly condemns the broader concept of family-based politics.

He argues in the article that dynastic politics poses a serious threat to Indian democracy. When inheritance takes precedence over merit, commitment, or grassroots involvement, the quality of governance and leadership inevitably suffers, he said. It is long past time for India to value ability over ancestry, he stressed.

The article begins by elaborating on how the Nehru-Gandhi family has dominated Indian politics for decades. From Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, to Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Priyanka Vadra, the family's influence is deeply intertwined with India's freedom movement. Yet, Tharoor argues, this continuity also cemented the notion that political leadership could be a birthright — an idea that has since spread to nearly every party, region, and level of Indian politics.

While the Nehru-Gandhi family's influence remains tied to the Indian National Congress, dynastic politics is by no means confined to it. Tharoor cites several other examples, like Biju Patnaik's son Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, Bal Thackeray's son Uddhav Thackeray and grandson Aaditya Thackeray in Maharashtra, Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan in Bihar, three generations of Abdullahs and two generations of the Muftis in Jammu and Kashmir, Parkash Singh Badal's son Sukhbir Badal in Punjab, BRS founder K Chandrashekar Rao's son and daughter in Telangana and M Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin, who has now elevated his own son as heir apparent.