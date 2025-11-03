Tharoor's Article On Dynastic Politics Kicks Up Another Row
Titled "Dynastic Politics: A Threat to Indian Democracy", the piece opens with reference to the Nehru-Gandhi family but refrains from explicitly criticising them by name.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 7:06 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Following his remarks on Operation Sindoor that stirred a political storm, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor's sharp critique of dynastic politics has stirred unease within the party.
This time, it is over an article titled "Dynastic Politics: A Threat to Indian Democracy", published on the English news platform Project Syndicate, elaborating on the dangers of dynastic politics in India. Although the piece opens with references to the Nehru-Gandhi family and their political lineage, Tharoor does not explicitly criticise them by name. However, throughout the article, he strongly condemns the broader concept of family-based politics.
He argues in the article that dynastic politics poses a serious threat to Indian democracy. When inheritance takes precedence over merit, commitment, or grassroots involvement, the quality of governance and leadership inevitably suffers, he said. It is long past time for India to value ability over ancestry, he stressed.
The article begins by elaborating on how the Nehru-Gandhi family has dominated Indian politics for decades. From Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, to Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Priyanka Vadra, the family's influence is deeply intertwined with India's freedom movement. Yet, Tharoor argues, this continuity also cemented the notion that political leadership could be a birthright — an idea that has since spread to nearly every party, region, and level of Indian politics.
While the Nehru-Gandhi family's influence remains tied to the Indian National Congress, dynastic politics is by no means confined to it. Tharoor cites several other examples, like Biju Patnaik's son Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, Bal Thackeray's son Uddhav Thackeray and grandson Aaditya Thackeray in Maharashtra, Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh, Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan in Bihar, three generations of Abdullahs and two generations of the Muftis in Jammu and Kashmir, Parkash Singh Badal's son Sukhbir Badal in Punjab, BRS founder K Chandrashekar Rao's son and daughter in Telangana and M Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin, who has now elevated his own son as heir apparent.
Tharoor notes that with India's literacy rate nearing 81% and mobile internet penetration exceeding 95%, other factors must be driving this persistence of family dominance. Barring a few exceptions, most Indian political parties are built around individual influence rather than institutional strength, he pointed out.
Citing a recent study, he wrote that members from 149 families hold seats in various state assemblies. Moreover, 11 Union Ministers and nine Chief Ministers have familial political connections. He also highlights this trend extending across South Asia — to Pakistan's Bhuttos and Sharifs, Bangladesh's Sheikh and Zia families, and Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa and Bandaranaike dynasties.
The latest remarks are being seen as another public expression of dissent, one that, critics warn, could provide fresh ammunition to the BJP, which has long accused the Congress of being a "family-run enterprise".
However, the article makes no mention of dynastic politics within the BJP, a detail that observers have found significant.
