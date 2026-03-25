Tharoor Dismisses CM Face Speculations In Kerala; Says High Command Will Decide After UDF Victory
The CWC member said the party's primary focus remains on securing a decisive victory in the Assembly elections in the state.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor MP firmly dismissed speculations over United Democratic Front (UDF)’s Chief Ministerial candidate, following a public endorsement of Ramesh Chennithala by senior leader Prof PJ Kurien.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tharoor clarified no formal discussions are on regarding the leadership role and emphasized that the party's primary focus remains on securing a decisive victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. He noted that according to established party protocol, the high command will make the final decision in consultation with the newly elected MLAs once the election results are declared.
Tharoor described the current debates surrounding the Chief Minister's post as "irrelevant" at this stage of the campaign. Expressing significant confidence in the UDF’s electoral prospects, Tharoor claimed that a visible wave in favor of the alliance is sweeping across Kerala.
Reflecting on his recent visit to Aruvikkara, where he spent several hours interacting with the public, he remarked that the level of enthusiasm among voters provides a strong sense of optimism for the Front. Tharoor predicted that the UDF is on track to secure between 85 and 100 seats, aligning with the targets previously suggested by other senior leaders.
The debate over the Chief Ministerial face was reignited during an election convention for Tiruvalla UDF candidate Varghese Mammen. During the event, Prof Kurien openly declared that Ramesh Chennithala would lead the state if the UDF came to power.
Speaking with Chennithala, present on the dais, Prof Kurien asserted that when the verdict arrives on May 4, the UDF will emerge victorious with Chennithala at the helm. When questioned by another leader on stage about his certainty, Prof Kurien reiterated that he had no doubts and envisioned Varghese Mammen sitting to the right of Chief Minister Chennithala in the state Assembly. Kurien urged all party workers to set aside internal differences and work unitedly until the election is over.
The public endorsement by Prof Kurien follows earlier remarks by KPCC President K Sudhakaran, who had also described Chennithala as a highly qualified candidate for the top post.
However, the stance has met with varied reactions within the party. Shafi Parambil MP had previously countered such individual endorsements by stating that the High Command remains the ultimate authority in deciding the leadership, ensuring that while the Chief Minister will be from the Congress, the specific individual will only be named after the polls. Despite the differing voices, the Congress leadership continues to maintain that their immediate priority is reaching the 100-seat mark to ensure a stable government.
Also Read
Rahul Gandhi Announces Five Guarantee Schemes If UDF Comes To Power In Kerala