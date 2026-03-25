ETV Bharat / state

Tharoor Dismisses CM Face Speculations In Kerala; Says High Command Will Decide After UDF Victory

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor MP firmly dismissed speculations over United Democratic Front (UDF)’s Chief Ministerial candidate, following a public endorsement of Ramesh Chennithala by senior leader Prof PJ Kurien.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tharoor clarified no formal discussions are on regarding the leadership role and emphasized that the party's primary focus remains on securing a decisive victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. He noted that according to established party protocol, the high command will make the final decision in consultation with the newly elected MLAs once the election results are declared.

Tharoor described the current debates surrounding the Chief Minister's post as "irrelevant" at this stage of the campaign. Expressing significant confidence in the UDF’s electoral prospects, Tharoor claimed that a visible wave in favor of the alliance is sweeping across Kerala.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Aruvikkara, where he spent several hours interacting with the public, he remarked that the level of enthusiasm among voters provides a strong sense of optimism for the Front. Tharoor predicted that the UDF is on track to secure between 85 and 100 seats, aligning with the targets previously suggested by other senior leaders.