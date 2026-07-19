ETV Bharat / state

Thar Pulls Stranded BMTC Bus In Bengaluru, Leaves Social Media Divided

Bengaluru: Mahindra Thar owners are often in the news for the wrong reasons. But an owner of the SUV, known for its rugged capabilities, turned into a good samaritan and helped ease traffic on a busy road in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru.

A video, that has gone viral on social media, shows the Thar owner coming to the rescue of a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus that broke down on a busy city road. Even as the Thar pulled the bus with ease, people praised the citizen's act while criticising the city's public transport.

The incident reportedly occurred after the BMTC bus broke down in the middle of a busy road, triggering heavy traffic congestion. Before recovery vehicles or transport authorities could reach the spot, the Mahindra Thar driver stepped in to help move the stranded bus and ease the traffic jam.