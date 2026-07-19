Thar Pulls Stranded BMTC Bus In Bengaluru, Leaves Social Media Divided
The owner of the SUV came to the rescue of a BMTC bus that broke down on a busy road and helped clear traffic.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
Bengaluru: Mahindra Thar owners are often in the news for the wrong reasons. But an owner of the SUV, known for its rugged capabilities, turned into a good samaritan and helped ease traffic on a busy road in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru.
A video, that has gone viral on social media, shows the Thar owner coming to the rescue of a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus that broke down on a busy city road. Even as the Thar pulled the bus with ease, people praised the citizen's act while criticising the city's public transport.
The incident reportedly occurred after the BMTC bus broke down in the middle of a busy road, triggering heavy traffic congestion. Before recovery vehicles or transport authorities could reach the spot, the Mahindra Thar driver stepped in to help move the stranded bus and ease the traffic jam.
BMTC Breaks Down, Thar Steps Up Peak Bengaluru Moment!— Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) July 19, 2026
A unique scene unfolded in Bengaluru after a BMTC bus broke down in the middle of the road, leading to heavy traffic congestion. Instead of waiting for recovery vehicles, a man stepped in with his Mahindra Thar and towed the… pic.twitter.com/Tz9DXCfB6j
The viral video shows the SUV pulling the bus even as motorists and pedestrians look on in wonder. The video garnered both praise and criticism with some coming down on EV buses that ply on the city's roads. A few netizens said there was a time when the city had Tata or Ashok Leyland buses that did not break down.
A few others questioned the way the bus was being towed with one netizen stating that the SUV's rear must have been damaged as the bus kept rubbing against it.
Another user claimed the improvised rescue may have caused further damage to both vehicles. "It caused more damage to the bus, and possibly to the Thar as well. The windshield broke during the towing. The bus driver would have used the parking brake if the service brake wasn't working," the user wrote.
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