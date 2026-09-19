ETV Bharat / state

Thar Driver Rams SUV Into Cab Carrying Friends After Dispute In Gurugram

Gurugram: A man allegedly rammed his Mahindra Thar SUV repeatedly into a cab carrying two of his friends in Gurugram’s Sector 89 area, leaving the three occupants shaken but unhurt, police said. A video of the incident, which took place late Friday night, surfaced on social media, following which the Kherki Daula police launched an investigation, they said.

According to eyewitnesses, four young men arrived in Sector 89 in a Delhi-registered Thar. An argument broke out among them, following which two of the men got out of the SUV and booked a cab through the Rapido app to return home.

When the cab arrived and the two men got inside, their associate, who was driving the Thar, allegedly became enraged and started ramming the SUV into the cab, eyewitnesses said. The cab driver asked him to stop, but he continued ramming the vehicle, they said.

Both front airbags of the cab deployed, and its front portion was badly damaged. The cab driver and the two passengers escaped serious injuries, police said. Passersby and locals recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and the video subsequently went viral on social media.