'Thanka Anki' Procession For Mandala Pooja Begins, To Reach Sabarimala On Dec 26

Sabarimala: The ceremonial procession carrying the 'Thanka Anki' (golden dress) to be adorned on Lord Ayyapa for the Mandala Pooja at Sabarimala began today.

The procession, carrying the 'anki' in a richly decorated chariot, was accompanied by a large number of devotees and officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the Sabarimala shrine. When the procession passed through the traditional route, devotees gathered at various points to offer prayers and catch a glimpse of the attire. An elaborate security arrangement has been put in place throughout its journey. Before reaching Sabarimala, the 'Thanka Anki' would be accorded receptions at various temples en route.

The procession commenced at 7 am from Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple. Prior to which, the Thanka Anki was open for public darshan at the Aranmula Temple from 5 to 7 am. After a four-day journey, Thanka Anki will reach Sabarimala Sannidhanam on the evening of December 26 followed by Deeparadhana the same evening. The Thanka Anki, offered by the Travancore Maharaja to Lord Ayyappa for the Mandala Pooja, will be adorned on the deity.

As per schedule, the procession will halt for the night at Omalloor Sree Raktakandiswamy Temple today.

On December 24, the second day, the procession will resume at 8 am from Omalloor Temple and pass through Kodunthara Subrahmanyaswami Temple, Pathanamthitta Uraman Kovil, Pathanamthitta Shasthakshetra, Karimbanakkal Deva Temple, Sharadhamadhom Mundukottukal SNDIP Mandiram, Kadammanitt Bhagavati Temple, Kottappara Kallelimukku, Perumkadu SNDIP Mandiram, Makezhoor Temple, Mailapra Bhagavati Temple, Kumbazha Junction, Palamattur Ayyappa Mandiram, Vettur Sree Mahavishnu Temple Gopuram, Ilakolloor Mahadeva Temple, Konnim Chirakkal Temple and halt for night at Konnim Muringamangal Temple.