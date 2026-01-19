ETV Bharat / state

Thanisandra Demolition: Homeless Families Claim Ownership Citing Registered Deeds, Civic Approvals

Today, many of the displaced families are living in makeshift tents erected near the demolition site. Speaking to ETV Bharat, residents said neither homeowners nor tenants received any official notice before the action. Tenants, in particular, say they have been hit the hardest. Many had chosen the area because of lower rents and now find themselves unable to afford housing in nearby localities.

This lapse, they say, allowed the original landlord, Munisonne Gowda, to sell plots to families starting from 1996. Many residents hold General Power of Attorney documents and registered sale deeds from 2004 to 2008. Despite the BDA's claim over the land, government offices, including sub-registrars and the BBMP, registered these properties and provided civic amenities such as electricity, water connections and internal roads. On this basis, homeowners insist they are lawful occupants and term the demolition illegal.

Spread across about two acres and 13 guntas, Gupta Layout is part of what was earlier known as Arkavathi Layout. The area has been inhabited for decades by poor and lower-middle-class families living in modest houses. While the land was notified as belonging to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in 2014, residents argue that the authority neither developed the land nor fenced it as required under the rules.

Bengaluru: In the early hours of January 8, bulldozers rolled into Gupta Layout on Thanisandra Main Road in Bengaluru and flattened several houses while residents were still inside. According to the affected families, the demolition began around 6 am without any prior notice. Police personnel present at the site allegedly did not allow residents enough time to remove their belongings, resulting in the loss of household items, documents and essentials.

Padma, whose house was demolished, said her family has stored the belongings at a relative's home and spends nights near the ruins of their house. "We have nowhere else to go," she added.

Hameed, another victim, explained that his family of six had been renting a small one-kitchen-hall house for Rs 5,000 a month. "It was small but affordable. Now my wife and children stay inside a relative's house, and my sons and I sleep here at night," he added.

The early morning demolition drive caught everyone unaware. (ETV Bharat)

Some tenants said a local Congress leader linked to MLA Krishna Byregowda offered Rs 25,000 to vacate the premises. Venu, a tenant, said the amount was not enough to cover even basic relocation costs. Latha echoed this view, stating that tenants initially believed the money was meant as relief. "Later, we realised it was given to make us leave quietly. We condemned it," she added.

Activist Raises Questions

Rights activist and community leader Shakeel Pasha has been coordinating relief efforts, arranging food, essentials and legal assistance for the families. He said the manner of demolition has raised serious questions about accountability. "When we questioned the BDA chairman, he said he was not aware of the demolition in Gupta Layout," Pasha told ETV Bharat.

A family in makeshift tent at Gupta Layout. (ETV Bharat)

Pasha also pointed out that demolition notices were reportedly issued a day after the houses were razed. "Issuing notices after destroying homes is unacceptable and appears to be an attempt to escape responsibility," he added, expressing concern that such actions resemble demolition drives seen in other states and warned of growing fear among vulnerable communities.

Following the incident, a delegation of victims met the deputy commissioner of police of the area. According to Pasha, the DCP assured them that an inquiry would be initiated and cases registered against those responsible. A complaint has been filed naming landlord Gowda, intermediaries Chandrakant KH and Ramesh GV, officials from the sub-registrar's office, BBMP, and other departments. The allegations include cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and illegal demolition.

Rubbles strewn all around in the Gupta Layout. (ETV Bharat)

Pasha said property owners have approached the court. One owner has secured a stay, and others are awaiting a copy of the order related to the demolition to decide the next legal steps. Tenants, meanwhile, continue to seek rehabilitation. Though the DCP has not given a specific timeline for the inquiry, the assistant commissioner of police has assured that the investigation will begin, with some delay attributed to the Sankranti festival.

The activist also criticised the Karnataka minorities commission for what he described as a lack of response. "The chairman did not visit the affected families or offer any support," Pasha added.

Notice Issued by BDA after demolition. (ETV Bharat)

For the families of Gupta Layout, the immediate demand remains clear: accountability for the demolition, legal action against all officials and private parties involved, and relief for those left without shelter overnight.