ETV Bharat / state

Thane Security Guards Stabbing Case: Accused Remanded To ATS Custody Till May 4

Thane: A court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday remanded Zaib Zubair Ansari, arrested for allegedly stabbing two security guards after asking their religion, to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody till May 4.

Ansari was produced before a court in Bhayander following his arrest by the Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police, an official said. The case, initially registered at the Nayanagar police station, was transferred to the Maharashtra ATS due to the "sensitivity and seriousness" of the incident.

Ansari allegedly asked two guards at an under-construction building site in the Mira Road area to recite the 'Kalma' before stabbing them early on Monday, officials had said.

Investigators have found a note referring to 'lone wolf' attacks and the Islamic State at the house of a man arrested for allegedly attacking two security guards after asking their religion in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old accused, who had lived in the United States for several years, seemed to have undergone "self-radicalisation", Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Prima facie, the incident appeared to be a 'lone wolf' attack, and accused Zaib Zubair Ansari allegedly asked the guards at an under-construction building site in Mira Road area to recite the 'Kalma' before stabbing them early on Monday, a state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) official said.

A 'lone wolf attack' refers to a terrorist act carried out by an individual without any help or instigation from an organisation. Ansari had returned to India from the US in 2020, the ATS official said.

One of the victims claimed that the accused asked them to recite the 'Kalma', and when they could not, he stabbed them with a knife, causing them serious injuries, as per the official. The Maharashtra government handed over the probe into the incident to the ATS on Monday evening.

Ansari lived alone at the Smita Regency building in Naya Nagar, Mira Road, about 200 metres from the incident site, the official said. His wife, who is of Afghan origin, had left him and gone to the US, as per the probe.