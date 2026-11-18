Thane Police Commissioner's WhatsApp Account Hacked; Objectional Videos Uploaded On Status
According to police, about 20 obscene photographs were uploaded to his WhatsApp status.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 5:38 AM IST
Thane: The WhatsApp account of Thane city police commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre had been hacked, and objectionable videos were circulated through his status update, police said on Tuesday.
According to Senior Inspector and police PRO Shailesh Salvi, unknown miscreants gained access to Dumbre's WhatsApp account and posted inappropriate content.
People should not trust any videos currently appearing on the Commissioner's WhatsApp status, forward them or respond to them, police said. According to police, about 20 obscene photographs were uploaded on his WhatsApp status. It became evident on Tuesday evening around 15.55 and was brought under control after two hours of efforts. Cyber police station has registered a case against an unknown person.
The Criminal Investigation Branch and Cyber Crime are conducting an investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manera said that the investigation of the concerned accused is underway. He said citizens should have faith in the images, download or forward them, and stay away from suspicious links. (More details are awaited)
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