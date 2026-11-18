ETV Bharat / state

Thane Police Commissioner's WhatsApp Account Hacked; Objectional Videos Uploaded On Status

Representational image. ( Getty Images )

Thane: The WhatsApp account of Thane city police commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre had been hacked, and objectionable videos were circulated through his status update, police said on Tuesday.

According to Senior Inspector and police PRO Shailesh Salvi, unknown miscreants gained access to Dumbre's WhatsApp account and posted inappropriate content.

People should not trust any videos currently appearing on the Commissioner's WhatsApp status, forward them or respond to them, police said. According to police, about 20 obscene photographs were uploaded on his WhatsApp status. It became evident on Tuesday evening around 15.55 and was brought under control after two hours of efforts. Cyber ​​police station has registered a case against an unknown person.