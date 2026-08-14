ETV Bharat / state

Thane Police Bust Cambodia-Based Cyber Fraud Syndicate; Eight Booked

Thane: The police have busted a cyber fraud syndicate operating out of Cambodia that lured seven men from Maharashtra's Thane district with the promise of jobs overseas and made them target Indians in online scams, officials said on Friday.

The Mumbra police on Thursday registered a case under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the main accused, Mohammad Arafat Shaikh, and seven others, an official said.

According to the FIR, Shaikh allegedly promised lucrative foreign jobs to seven men, all residents of Mumbra, and took them to a cyber scam hub in Kampot, Cambodia, managed by foreign and Indian handlers.