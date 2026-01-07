ETV Bharat / state

Thane Municipal Corporation Elections Has Over A 100 Millionaires In Fray

Thane: Though Mumbai city is the financial capital of India, where the richest billionaire lives, the candidates of Thane Municipal Corporation have left Mumbai behind in list of the richest candidates.

After the new rules of reservation in many wards were implemented, a higher number of female candidates has been witnessed in both Mumbai and Thane.

According to the affidavits submitted by the candidates with the State Election Commission, Maharashtra, Parisha Sarnaik, wife of Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, tops the list of candidates with the highest assets in Thane.

There are 115 millionaire candidates who are contesting the Thane Municipal Corporation polls. Voting for the Thane Municipal Corporation elections will be held on January 15, 2026, while counting of votes will take place a day later.

The highest number of such candidates belong to the Shiv Sena. Candidates from the BJP are also among this millionaire list. Additionally, some independent candidates and candidates from the Nationalist Congress Party have declared themselves as millionaires in their affidavits.