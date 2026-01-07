Thane Municipal Corporation Elections Has Over A 100 Millionaires In Fray
Parisha Sarnaik, wife of Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, is the richest candidate in the fray, with total assets of Rs 381 crore.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Thane: Though Mumbai city is the financial capital of India, where the richest billionaire lives, the candidates of Thane Municipal Corporation have left Mumbai behind in list of the richest candidates.
After the new rules of reservation in many wards were implemented, a higher number of female candidates has been witnessed in both Mumbai and Thane.
According to the affidavits submitted by the candidates with the State Election Commission, Maharashtra, Parisha Sarnaik, wife of Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, tops the list of candidates with the highest assets in Thane.
There are 115 millionaire candidates who are contesting the Thane Municipal Corporation polls. Voting for the Thane Municipal Corporation elections will be held on January 15, 2026, while counting of votes will take place a day later.
The highest number of such candidates belong to the Shiv Sena. Candidates from the BJP are also among this millionaire list. Additionally, some independent candidates and candidates from the Nationalist Congress Party have declared themselves as millionaires in their affidavits.
The declared assets also demonstrate how some former corporators' wealth has grown significantly in a short period of time. Parisha Sarnaik's assets have multiplied tenfold after she was given additional Director and Designated Partner roles in 9 different companies, owned by the Sarnaik family.
She is currently with Pratap Sarnaik Infrastructure Private Limited and Intocada Realtors Llp. The company website shows she contributes to corporate operations. Parisha submitted a total assets of Rs 381 crore this year. Parisha is in fray from ward number 5C.
Pramila Keni has shown Rs 61 crore, Kavita Patil Rs 55 crore, Jayshree Phatak Rs 65 crore, Namrata Pamnani Rs 15 crore, Manali Patil Rs 61 crore, Usha Bhoir Rs 29 crore, Sapna Bhoir Rs 14.68 crore, and Archana Manera Rs 11.34 crore, as assets.
On the one hand, while there are so many millionaire candidates, there are a few underprivileged ones too. This includes Mohammed Zaid Atiq Khan, from Mumbra, who is contesting on the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) ticket. She has filed her annual salary as Rs 20,502.
After the 50 per cent reservation policy in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections, half of these 131 seats are reserved. However, out of the total number of candidates who are in the fray, 295 are women.
