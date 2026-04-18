ETV Bharat / state

Thane Court Sentences Man To Imprisonment For Life For Neighbour's Murder, Acquits His Parents

Thane: A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced to imprisonment for life a 42-year-old man accused of stabbing his neighbour to death over a dispute in 2016, while acquitting his parents, citing a lack of evidence to establish their role in the crime.

Additional sessions judge D S Deshmukh on Friday found Mohammed Asgar alias Samar Dilshad Husen Sayyed guilty of the charges under section 302 (murder) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court sentenced him to imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. It acquitted Asgar's father, Dilshad Husen Shahanshah Sayyed, and mother, Efsari Dilshad Husen Sayyed.