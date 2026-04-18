Thane Court Sentences Man To Imprisonment For Life For Neighbour's Murder, Acquits His Parents
The court sentenced the man and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 accused of stabbing his neighbour to death over a dispute in 2016
By PTI
Published : April 18, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Thane: A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced to imprisonment for life a 42-year-old man accused of stabbing his neighbour to death over a dispute in 2016, while acquitting his parents, citing a lack of evidence to establish their role in the crime.
Additional sessions judge D S Deshmukh on Friday found Mohammed Asgar alias Samar Dilshad Husen Sayyed guilty of the charges under section 302 (murder) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code.
The court sentenced him to imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. It acquitted Asgar's father, Dilshad Husen Shahanshah Sayyed, and mother, Efsari Dilshad Husen Sayyed.
Additional public prosecutor V G Kadu stated that on the incident in the Kausa area of Mumbra on May 21, 2016, when the victim, Ahmad Raja Shaikh, confronted Asgar for allegedly harassing and "peeping" into his house to look at his sister.
A scuffle ensued, and the accused rushed into his house to retrieve a knife and stabbed Ahmad multiple times in front of several witnesses. The victim succumbed to his injuries three days later at Sion Hospital.
Judge Deshmukh noted that prosecution witnesses had made "improvements" in their statements by saying that the accused's parents caught hold of the victim's hands and allowed their son to commit murder. This created doubt about their involvement in the murder, he held, while acquitting the parents.
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