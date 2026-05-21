ETV Bharat / state

Raj Thackeray Acquitted In 18-Year-Old Railway Recruitment Exam Violence Case

Thane: The sessions court in Thane has acquitted Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, along with seven others, in connection with the 2008 railway recruitment agitation case during which MNS activists allegedly assaulted candidates from North India at Kalyan railway station.

Thackeray appeared personally in the court on Thursday for the verdict, which was delivered after 18 years. In its judgment, the court observed that the prosecution failed to present any concrete evidence that could prove the charges filed against the accused or clearly establish their involvement in the incident.

Further, the evidence presented established that the accused were not even present at the spot at the time of the incident. Thackeray was also absolved of the charge that he delivered inflammatory speeches. In 2008, the case was registered against Raj Thackeray and others after MNS activists assaulted candidates from North India.

It was alleged that Raj Thackeray raised the issue of "outsiders" and targeted youths arriving from other states. He was accused of inciting his party workers through inflammatory speeches and encouraging them to resort to violence.