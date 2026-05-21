Raj Thackeray Acquitted In 18-Year-Old Railway Recruitment Exam Violence Case
The prosecution failed to present a single piece of evidence to substantiate the charges.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Thane: The sessions court in Thane has acquitted Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, along with seven others, in connection with the 2008 railway recruitment agitation case during which MNS activists allegedly assaulted candidates from North India at Kalyan railway station.
Thackeray appeared personally in the court on Thursday for the verdict, which was delivered after 18 years. In its judgment, the court observed that the prosecution failed to present any concrete evidence that could prove the charges filed against the accused or clearly establish their involvement in the incident.
Further, the evidence presented established that the accused were not even present at the spot at the time of the incident. Thackeray was also absolved of the charge that he delivered inflammatory speeches. In 2008, the case was registered against Raj Thackeray and others after MNS activists assaulted candidates from North India.
It was alleged that Raj Thackeray raised the issue of "outsiders" and targeted youths arriving from other states. He was accused of inciting his party workers through inflammatory speeches and encouraging them to resort to violence.
A complaint was lodged against Raj Thackeray and seven others, leading to their arrest. The trial initially commenced in the Kalyan court. However, the matter was subsequently transferred to the Thane railway court.
During the hearings, as the accused were not appearing regularly, the court issued summons to all the accused — including Raj Thackeray — and on occasion, even issued arrest warrants. Subsequently, Raj Thackeray's lawyer filed a formal application to have these arrest warrants quashed.
MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said the government had merely attempted to implicate Raj Thackeray in this matter. He noted that at the time, youths across the region had staged protests, and these protests were subsequently linked to Raj Thackeray. Jadhav asserted that the then-ruling government had made a deliberate attempt to frame Raj Thackeray in the case. Lawyer Sayaji Nagare said the prosecution failed to prove in court that Raj Thackeray was present at the spot at the time of the incident. The testimonies of 12 witnesses were recorded in connection with this case.
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