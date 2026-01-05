ETV Bharat / state

Thamirabarani River Can Easily Be Restored: Rajendra Singh, After Field Study

Tirunelveli: Renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the ‘Water Man of India’, said that restoring the Thamirabarani River, Tamil Nadu’s only perennial river, is an achievable task. He cited his experience in reviving 23 rivers in Rajasthan.

The Thamirabarani is currently under scrutiny following a High Court directive to assess its cleanliness and present condition. The court appointed Singh to study the river, following which he conducted on-the-ground inspections at several locations and interacted with the media.

Speaking to reporters, Rajendra Singh said the High Court had entrusted him with examining practical ways to clean the Thamirabarani. He said his field assessment revealed that the river is heavily polluted. Seeking public participation, he asked residents living along the river and the media to share suggestions for presentation to the court.

Referring to past clean-up efforts, he said that over the last 10 years, 6-7 district collectors had launched multiple projects to clean the river, with work carried out at around 100 locations. However, these initiatives failed due to a lack of continuity.

“When the officers were transferred, the work stopped midway. The biggest reason is the absence of a permanent team or a dedicated officer,” he said. He stressed the need for appointing a separate nodal officer to continuously monitor river-cleaning activities.

He added, “Cleaning should not be a temporary exercise. One officer must be made fully responsible for keeping the entire river clean and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of water.”