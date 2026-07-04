Thalassemia Patients Allegedly Contracted HIV After Blood Transfusion At Kota's JK Lon Hospital, Doctors Refute Claim
Medical college initiates inquiry after families of children suffering from thalassemia blame blood transfusions received at facility, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Kota: Allegations have surfaced that children suffering from thalassemia contracted HIV from blood transfused at the JK Lon Hospital, India's largest pediatric hospital that is affiliated with Jaipur's SMS Medical College. The medical college administration has initiated an inquiry into the matter; however, the Department of Blood Transfusion Medicine has denied that the HIV infection originated from blood issued by their facility.
Medical College Principal Dr Nilesh Jain said the college received a letter from the District Collector's office alleging that a young girl suffering from thalassemia had contracted HIV. A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the matter, comprising Professor Amrita Mayangar (Department of Pediatrics), Dr Parmendra Pachauri (Head of the Department of Blood Transfusion Medicine), and Dr Manish Bohra. Dr Jain also said, "Further comments can only be made after the inquiry report is submitted. Detailed information regarding this issue can be obtained from JK Lon Hospital, the blood bank, and the Department of Pediatrics."
The Allegation: HIV Negative in 2023, Positive Now
The case involves an 8-year-old girl from Kota who suffers from thalassemia; she was diagnosed with the condition at the age of three. Her family had been getting blood transfusions done at JK Lon Hospital in Kota.
They allege that the girl's last transfusion took place in June of last year, after which she underwent treatment in Jaipur. She no longer requires blood transfusions and is currently managing the condition with medication alone.
Recently, when the child was tested, she was found to be HIV positive, whereas a test conducted in 2023 had shown her to be HIV negative. The allegation is that the infection was contracted through the blood transfusion received at JK Lon Hospital.
Another similar case has come to light involving a 13-year-old boy from Bundi, who has also tested positive for HIV. His parents are labourers. Recent tests showed them to be HIV negative, while their son tested positive. He too had recently received blood transfusion at JK Lon Hospital.
JK Lon Hospital Doctors Respond
The allegation against JK Lon Hospital stems from the fact that both received blood there. However, it is currently impossible to determine exactly how the infection spread, as there are multiple ways HIV can be transmitted. Dr Nirmala Sharma, the superintendent at JK Lon Hospital, stated that she currently has no information regarding this matter.
Dr Pachauri, HoD, Blood Transfusion Medicine, noted that infections can occur due to factors such as the use of contaminated needles. Patients often seek treatment at various locations where they receive injections and IV drips. Many patients do not disclose all the places where they have received treatment, raising the possibility that the HIV infection was contracted elsewhere.
He explained that blood entering their blood bank undergoes multiple screening processes. The most advanced technique, the Nucleic Acid Test (NAT), is used to screen blood intended for children with thalassemia; it is the most accurate, fourth-generation testing method.
He said, "NAT can detect infections contracted even within the last few days. Therefore, the likelihood of HIV transmission via blood issued from our facility is negligible; we provide the safest possible blood. NAT-tested blood is now being made available to routine patients as well."
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