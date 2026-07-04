ETV Bharat / state

Thalassemia Patients Allegedly Contracted HIV After Blood Transfusion At Kota's JK Lon Hospital, Doctors Refute Claim

Kota: Allegations have surfaced that children suffering from thalassemia contracted HIV from blood transfused at the JK Lon Hospital, India's largest pediatric hospital that is affiliated with Jaipur's SMS Medical College. The medical college administration has initiated an inquiry into the matter; however, the Department of Blood Transfusion Medicine has denied that the HIV infection originated from blood issued by their facility.

Medical College Principal Dr Nilesh Jain said the college received a letter from the District Collector's office alleging that a young girl suffering from thalassemia had contracted HIV. A three-member inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the matter, comprising Professor Amrita Mayangar (Department of Pediatrics), Dr Parmendra Pachauri (Head of the Department of Blood Transfusion Medicine), and Dr Manish Bohra. Dr Jain also said, "Further comments can only be made after the inquiry report is submitted. Detailed information regarding this issue can be obtained from JK Lon Hospital, the blood bank, and the Department of Pediatrics."

The Allegation: HIV Negative in 2023, Positive Now

The case involves an 8-year-old girl from Kota who suffers from thalassemia; she was diagnosed with the condition at the age of three. Her family had been getting blood transfusions done at JK Lon Hospital in Kota.

They allege that the girl's last transfusion took place in June of last year, after which she underwent treatment in Jaipur. She no longer requires blood transfusions and is currently managing the condition with medication alone.

Recently, when the child was tested, she was found to be HIV positive, whereas a test conducted in 2023 had shown her to be HIV negative. The allegation is that the infection was contracted through the blood transfusion received at JK Lon Hospital.