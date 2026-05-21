Raj Singh, Accused Of West Bengal CM Aide's Murder, Returns Home At UP's Balia
The CBI said Raj Singh had been arrested in a case of mistaken identity and petitioned the Barasat court for his release.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 9:42 PM IST
Ballia: Raj Singh, arrested in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, aide to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, returned to his home in Uttar Pradesh's Balia on Thursday after being given a clean chit by the CBI.
The CBI had petitioned the Barasat court for Raj'ss release, saying he had been arrested in a case of mistaken identity. The agency, which took over the investigation of the case from the SIT, arrested the 'real' Raj Kumar Singh in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on May 18.
After his acquittal, Raj, who identified himself as the state general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, held a press conference at his ancestral home in Anand Nagar on Thursday. He said he was arrested in Ayodhya by the Special Operations Group (SOG) which declared him a criminal without any investigation and packed him off to Kolkata.
Raj said he was kept in the CID's lockup in Kolkata. He alleged that he was mentally and physically tortured. Raj stated that the CBI assured him that if he had done nothing wrong, then no harm would be done to him. He said, "I sincerely thank the CBI for acquitting me with honor and sending me here."
"When the CBI conducted its investigation, I was found innocent. I have also got a clean chit from the court," he said, demanding an inquiry into the conduct of officials involved in his arrest and interrogation.
Following his arrest on May 10 in Ayodhya, Singh's mother, Jamvanti Singh, had publicly maintained that her son was innocent and claimed to possess CCTV footage showing he was in Ballia on the day of the murder. She had alleged that she and her son were detained by an SOG team while returning from Ayodhya after attending a wedding and visiting a dargah in Ambedkar Nagar district.
Also Read
Key Accused In Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Murder Arrested from UP’s Muzaffarnagar