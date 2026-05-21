ETV Bharat / state

Raj Singh, Accused Of West Bengal CM Aide's Murder, Returns Home At UP's Balia

Ballia: Raj Singh, arrested in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, aide to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, returned to his home in Uttar Pradesh's Balia on Thursday after being given a clean chit by the CBI.

The CBI had petitioned the Barasat court for Raj'ss release, saying he had been arrested in a case of mistaken identity. The agency, which took over the investigation of the case from the SIT, arrested the 'real' Raj Kumar Singh in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on May 18.

After his acquittal, Raj, who identified himself as the state general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, held a press conference at his ancestral home in Anand Nagar on Thursday. He said he was arrested in Ayodhya by the Special Operations Group (SOG) which declared him a criminal without any investigation and packed him off to Kolkata.