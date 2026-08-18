Thai Woman Held At Nepal Border In UP's Sonauli With Allegedly Fake Indian Documents
A Thai national was handed over to Sonauli police after immigration officials allegedly recovered fake Indian documents during border checks.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Maharajganj: A Thai woman was detained at the Sonauli border in Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday evening, after immigration officials allegedly found fake Indian documents in her possession while she was entering India from Nepal.
After questioning her and examining the documents, the immigration team handed her over to the Sonauli police, who are now investigating.
According to information, immigration officials were checking passengers entering India from Nepal at the Sonauli border on Monday evening when the woman presented her passport and visa. Officials reportedly became suspicious over her language and manner of speaking and began questioning her.
During questioning, the woman identified herself as Chon Yutichirat and said she was a resident of Thailand.
"She is currently being questioned and the documents found in her possession are being examined. Further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation and the authenticity of the documents," said Mahendra Kumar Mishra, Sonauli Kotwal.
Officials conducted a detailed examination of the documents in the woman's possession and allegedly found fake Indian documents. The immigration department subsequently detained her and handed her over to Sonauli police.
During questioning, it also emerged that the woman had visited India several times. She reportedly told investigators that she entered India through Nepal and intended to travel to Vrindavan and Mathura.
According to available information, the woman runs a clothing business in Thailand.
Police are currently investigating how the Thai woman came into possession of the allegedly fake Indian documents and the purpose for which they were being used. Further legal action will follow based on the investigation's findings.
Also Read: