ETV Bharat / state

Thai Woman Held At Nepal Border In UP's Sonauli With Allegedly Fake Indian Documents

Maharajganj: A Thai woman was detained at the Sonauli border in Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday evening, after immigration officials allegedly found fake Indian documents in her possession while she was entering India from Nepal.

After questioning her and examining the documents, the immigration team handed her over to the Sonauli police, who are now investigating.

According to information, immigration officials were checking passengers entering India from Nepal at the Sonauli border on Monday evening when the woman presented her passport and visa. Officials reportedly became suspicious over her language and manner of speaking and began questioning her.

During questioning, the woman identified herself as Chon Yutichirat and said she was a resident of Thailand.

"She is currently being questioned and the documents found in her possession are being examined. Further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation and the authenticity of the documents," said Mahendra Kumar Mishra, Sonauli Kotwal.