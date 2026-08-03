ETV Bharat / state

Thai Woman Detained From Spa In Kolkata For Illegal Stay

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have detained a Thai national from a spa for allegedly staying in India on an expired visa for the last five years.

This comes amid an intensified drive by police to identify foreigners allegedly residing illegally in West Bengal.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a spa on Sarat Bose Road on Sunday afternoon and detained the foreigner. "We are looking into the matter," a senior Kolkata Police official said.

According to preliminary probe, her Thai passport expired in 2025 and her visa had lapsed on February 27, 2021. During questioning, she failed to produce any documents to substantiate her stay in India was legal. She was detained after she failed to provide any satisfactory answer for her illegal stay in the state, the official said.

After her detention, she was kept at the Tollygunge Women's Police Station pending further legal proceedings and is set to be produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata on Monday, the official said.