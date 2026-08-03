Thai Woman Detained From Spa In Kolkata For Illegal Stay
Kolkata Police are probing how she had been staying in Kolkata though her passport expired in 2025 and visa lapsed in 2021, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Kolkata: Kolkata Police have detained a Thai national from a spa for allegedly staying in India on an expired visa for the last five years.
This comes amid an intensified drive by police to identify foreigners allegedly residing illegally in West Bengal.
Acting on a tip-off, police raided a spa on Sarat Bose Road on Sunday afternoon and detained the foreigner. "We are looking into the matter," a senior Kolkata Police official said.
According to preliminary probe, her Thai passport expired in 2025 and her visa had lapsed on February 27, 2021. During questioning, she failed to produce any documents to substantiate her stay in India was legal. She was detained after she failed to provide any satisfactory answer for her illegal stay in the state, the official said.
After her detention, she was kept at the Tollygunge Women's Police Station pending further legal proceedings and is set to be produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kolkata on Monday, the official said.
Investigators are probing how she managed to stay in India for so long, where she had been residing, who she was in contact with, and whether she is linked to any syndicate.
In another development, a youth, named Hamim Mondal, has been arrested by the State Police's Special Task Force on suspicion of terrorist links. A woman, identified as Arpita, his companion, has also been arrested from Jharkhand.
The Central government has recently clarified that foreign nationals lacking valid visas or documentation will not be permitted to stay in India. In light of this directive, special surveillance operations have been launched in Kolkata and other parts of the state to identify illegal foreign residents.
Police sources said special teams have been formed to conduct regular searches and document verifications at hotels, guest houses, spas, rented accommodations, and other establishments.
Notably following change of government in Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held meetings with police to discuss measures to curb the entry of illegal immigrants into India. It was decided to form a special wing, modelled after the existing Special Task Force of the State and Kolkata Police, to nab foreigners residing illegally in West Bengal.
Also Read