ETV Bharat / state

Thackeray Cousins-Uddhav And Raj Announce March In Support Of Students' Protest In Mumbai On July 26

Mumbai: More than a year after setting aside their differences, Thackeray cousins - Uddhav and Raj—have once again come together: this time in support of the ongoing nationwide student protests against NEET paper leak.

The cousins announced that an all-party protest march will be held against the Central government in Mumbai on Sunday (July 26) at 10 am. In a press conference held at MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence, 'Shivtirth', they said those participating in the march will not carry party flags but only the Tricolour.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray informed the media that the march would start from Shivaji Park and end at the Siddhivinayak Temple. Raj warned anyone attempting to infiltrate the march would be dealt with sternly.

He said the march is intended to be peaceful and no one should attempt to disrupt it with any form of violence. Uddhav said the opposition to the Central government is not about any election but concerns over the future of the country.