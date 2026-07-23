Thackeray Cousins-Uddhav And Raj Announce March In Support Of Students' Protest In Mumbai On July 26
Raj said the march is intended to be peaceful and those participating in it would only carry the Tricolour.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Mumbai: More than a year after setting aside their differences, Thackeray cousins - Uddhav and Raj—have once again come together: this time in support of the ongoing nationwide student protests against NEET paper leak.
The cousins announced that an all-party protest march will be held against the Central government in Mumbai on Sunday (July 26) at 10 am. In a press conference held at MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence, 'Shivtirth', they said those participating in the march will not carry party flags but only the Tricolour.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray informed the media that the march would start from Shivaji Park and end at the Siddhivinayak Temple. Raj warned anyone attempting to infiltrate the march would be dealt with sternly.
He said the march is intended to be peaceful and no one should attempt to disrupt it with any form of violence. Uddhav said the opposition to the Central government is not about any election but concerns over the future of the country.
He appealed the Opposition parties to join the march if they are concerned about the nation's future. "The ruling party has accused the Opposition of using students as pawns. But it is the ruling party which isy pointing guns at the students' chests," Uddhav said.
Raj said the current situation could have been avoided had the students' sentiments and issues been taken into consideration and addressed earlier. He added that the government has been pushed onto the back foot because the agitation has reached every household.
"I did not understand the reason behind the tweet posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, nor did I grasp the message Modi intended to convey," Raj said.
Aaditya said, "We had originally planned a protest at Shivaji Park where the national anthem would have been sung on July 24. However, the decision has now been made to reschedule the protest to July 26, as the day—being a Sunday—would be more convenient for everyone.".