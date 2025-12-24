ETV Bharat / state

Thackeray Cousins' Reunion Will Be A Historic Event: Sanjay Raut Alleges BJP Instigating Non-Marathi Speakers

Mumbai: Spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut said this is a historic day for 'Marathi manoos' as former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray would come together to announce an alliance on Wednesday.

"It reminds me of the day when Samyukta (United) Maharashtra was declared on May 1, 1960. The coming together of two cousins, Uddhav and Raj, is similar to that day. Not like the other Delhi shoe lickers (Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar parties)," said Raut.

Raut said Wednesday will herald a historic event in Maharashtra politics. The alliance will be a significant political development ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Amid "Batoge toh peetoge" (if you are divided you will be beaten up) posters being put up in many areas of the city, Raut was asked if standing by Marathi people meant their stance would be anti, non-Marathi speaking people. "This is the devious work of Shinde and the BJP parties. This is to make people from Uttar Pradesh feel uneasy in Mumbai. Let me make it clear, nobody has beaten up these people. 'Me Mumbaikar', includes everyone who lives in this city. Now that we are uniting all Mumbaikars and 'Marathi manoos', some hate it and are spreading hatred," said Raut.

Raut said he challenged those putting the posters to give one instance when the Shiv Sena (UBT) has beaten non-Marathi people "without any reason". He gave instances of Marathi-speaking people being targeted in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka, the last for the controversial Belgaum border issue. He alleged that CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde have not once spoken up for Marathi-speaking people.

"Our Marathi people have been assaulted in the last two years, 212 such people have been thrown into prisons for putting up Maharashtra flags. They want to speak in Marathi and live as Marathi manoos. Not once have we heard Shinde or Devendra Fandavis condemn these arrests or stand in support of these people," Raut said.