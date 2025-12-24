Thackeray Cousins' Reunion Will Be A Historic Event: Sanjay Raut Alleges BJP Instigating Non-Marathi Speakers
Sanjay Raut accused BJP leaders of sitting indoors after 1992 Babri Masjid demolition while it were the 'Shiv Sainiks' who hit the roads.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 12:22 PM IST
Mumbai: Spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut said this is a historic day for 'Marathi manoos' as former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray would come together to announce an alliance on Wednesday.
"It reminds me of the day when Samyukta (United) Maharashtra was declared on May 1, 1960. The coming together of two cousins, Uddhav and Raj, is similar to that day. Not like the other Delhi shoe lickers (Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar parties)," said Raut.
Raut said Wednesday will herald a historic event in Maharashtra politics. The alliance will be a significant political development ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.
Amid "Batoge toh peetoge" (if you are divided you will be beaten up) posters being put up in many areas of the city, Raut was asked if standing by Marathi people meant their stance would be anti, non-Marathi speaking people. "This is the devious work of Shinde and the BJP parties. This is to make people from Uttar Pradesh feel uneasy in Mumbai. Let me make it clear, nobody has beaten up these people. 'Me Mumbaikar', includes everyone who lives in this city. Now that we are uniting all Mumbaikars and 'Marathi manoos', some hate it and are spreading hatred," said Raut.
Raut said he challenged those putting the posters to give one instance when the Shiv Sena (UBT) has beaten non-Marathi people "without any reason". He gave instances of Marathi-speaking people being targeted in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka, the last for the controversial Belgaum border issue. He alleged that CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde have not once spoken up for Marathi-speaking people.
"Our Marathi people have been assaulted in the last two years, 212 such people have been thrown into prisons for putting up Maharashtra flags. They want to speak in Marathi and live as Marathi manoos. Not once have we heard Shinde or Devendra Fandavis condemn these arrests or stand in support of these people," Raut said.
"During the Vidhan Sabha session, they put up posters saying, 'Batoge to katoge (harmed)', now it is 'peetoge' (assaulted). Their drama continues," he said adding,"How dare a BJP legislator hit a Marathi-speaking auto-driver. Did you media people condemn the BJP legislator who slapped a Marathi autorickshaw driver? Why? Just as you ask us questions, you have to question who gave a BJP legislator the authority to beat an auto-driver? He (auto driver) may have driven wrongly, but he is poor and a ruling party legislator gets away slapping him. It is shameful."
Raut criticised the BJP leaders for sitting behind closed doors after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, accusing them of being non-Hindutva. "Let me tell you, in 1992, the BJP had curled their tails and sat indoors. Our men (Shiv Sainiks) roamed the streets with swords, guns and bombs. What are they saying about protecting the non-Mumbaikars now?"
Raut said their talks with Sharad Pawar are positive and they are set to forge an alliance.
When journalists asked if Shiv Sena-MNS will have other Shive Sena (Eknath Shinde) and other Marathi speaking people contesting against them, he said this is a curse on the 'Marathi manoos'. "This is a curse we have been seeing since Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. 'Marathi manoos' opposed swaraj. Like him, our honourable Balasaheb Thackeray was staunchly opposed by none other than Maharashtrians. Yet he went ahead and founded the Shiv Sena party," said Raut.
Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including BMC, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will be held on January 15 and counting will be on the next day.
