ETV Bharat / state

TGSRTC Saved High-Speed Diesel Worth Rs 36 Crore With 'i-Alert' Technology In Buses

The technology guides drivers on maintaining the engine within the optimal green band RPM range. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) said the 'i-Alert' technology, introduced to enhance the fuel efficiency of BS-VI buses and monitor drivers' behaviour, is yielding positive results.

In a statement on Sunday, TGSRTC said the technology has led to savings of approximately Rs 36 crore worth of high-speed diesel so far, with current monthly savings amounting to Rs two crore.

The Corporation said it was the first agency in the country to implement the technology in buses equipped with BS-VI emission systems. "Through the i-Alert system, we are saving 6,603 litres of diesel per day, which translates to 1,98,090 litres per month," it said.