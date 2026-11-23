TGSRTC Saved High-Speed Diesel Worth Rs 36 Crore With 'i-Alert' Technology In Buses
It led to the saving of 6,603 litres of diesel per day, which translates to 1,98,090 litres per month. The technology also monitors drivers' behaviour.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) said the 'i-Alert' technology, introduced to enhance the fuel efficiency of BS-VI buses and monitor drivers' behaviour, is yielding positive results.
In a statement on Sunday, TGSRTC said the technology has led to savings of approximately Rs 36 crore worth of high-speed diesel so far, with current monthly savings amounting to Rs two crore.
The Corporation said it was the first agency in the country to implement the technology in buses equipped with BS-VI emission systems.
"Through the i-Alert system, we are saving 6,603 litres of diesel per day, which translates to 1,98,090 litres per month," it said.
"We have installed i-Alert devices in 1,500 BS-VI buses manufactured by Ashok Leyland used for passenger services. This system continuously monitors driving patterns, recording data on gear usage, engine RPM, vehicle speed, braking, and instances where the engine is left running unnecessarily," it added.
TGSRTC further said the technology guides drivers on maintaining the engine within the optimal green band RPM range and using gears efficiently for better fuel economy. Once a driver completes their shift, their performance is evaluated and assigned a grade, it explained.
"This also leads to a reduction in carbon emissions. RTC officials from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are showing interest in the performance of the 'i-Alert' technology," the TGSRTC said.
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