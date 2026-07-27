ETV Bharat / state

Telangana PSC Under Scanner After Original OMR Sheets With Candidate Details Found On Hyderabad Street

Hyderabad: A major security lapse has come to light in the functioning of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) after thousands of original OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) answer sheets from a government recruitment examination were found scattered on a road in Hyderabad.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the handling of confidential recruitment records and the commission's document disposal process.

The original OMR sheets, related to the 2018 Hostel Welfare Officer recruitment examination, contained sensitive information, including candidates' names, hall ticket numbers, paper codes, invigilators' signatures and other personal details. Such documents must be stored securely and destroyed following prescribed procedures after the completion of the recruitment process.

The answer sheets were found scattered along the PVNR Expressway, from Shivarampally Crossroads to the Aramghar Underpass, on Saturday night. Motorists passing through the stretch stopped to collect the documents and photographed them before alerting the police. Officers later reached the spot and seized the scattered OMR sheets.

According to the prescribed protocol, OMR answer sheets should be shredded into small pieces before being sent for recycling after the mandatory retention period ends. Preliminary findings suggest the documents were being transported to Vijayawada for recycling when they allegedly fell from the vehicle due to negligence, exposing confidential records in public.