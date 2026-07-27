Telangana PSC Under Scanner After Original OMR Sheets With Candidate Details Found On Hyderabad Street
Police detained a contractor after confidential TGPSC OMR answer sheets were discovered scattered along Hyderabad's PVNR Expressway on Saturday night.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: A major security lapse has come to light in the functioning of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) after thousands of original OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) answer sheets from a government recruitment examination were found scattered on a road in Hyderabad.
The incident has raised serious concerns over the handling of confidential recruitment records and the commission's document disposal process.
The original OMR sheets, related to the 2018 Hostel Welfare Officer recruitment examination, contained sensitive information, including candidates' names, hall ticket numbers, paper codes, invigilators' signatures and other personal details. Such documents must be stored securely and destroyed following prescribed procedures after the completion of the recruitment process.
The answer sheets were found scattered along the PVNR Expressway, from Shivarampally Crossroads to the Aramghar Underpass, on Saturday night. Motorists passing through the stretch stopped to collect the documents and photographed them before alerting the police. Officers later reached the spot and seized the scattered OMR sheets.
According to the prescribed protocol, OMR answer sheets should be shredded into small pieces before being sent for recycling after the mandatory retention period ends. Preliminary findings suggest the documents were being transported to Vijayawada for recycling when they allegedly fell from the vehicle due to negligence, exposing confidential records in public.
Police and intelligence officials have launched an investigation to determine whether the lapse occurred because proper disposal procedures were ignored or whether the documents accidentally fell off during transportation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, while residents are also being questioned.
The contractor responsible for transporting the documents, identified as Jabbar, has been taken into custody by the Attapur Police for questioning. Investigators believe the vehicle driver continued the journey to Vijayawada without noticing that bundles of OMR sheets had fallen onto the road.
Meanwhile, TGPSC has ordered an internal inquiry into the incident. In a statement, the commission said, "We are conducting an inquiry into the incident. The officer serving as SP in TGPSC has been directed to submit a report within three days. Based on the findings, strict action will be taken against those responsible for negligence. We will further strengthen record management and document disposal procedures to ensure such incidents do not recur."
The incident has triggered criticism over the commission's handling of confidential examination records, with questions being raised about data security and administrative accountability in one of Telangana's key constitutional recruitment bodies.
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