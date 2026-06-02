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TGIIC Auctions Five-Acre Plot For Rs 1,038 Crore In Hyderabad's Raidurgam

Vamsiram Builders acquired the plot at Rs 204 crore per acre, which was 46.8% more than the minimum support price fixed by the Telangana government.

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Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 2, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: A 5.09-acre plot (Survey Number 83/1 Plot Number P4) in the IT hub area of Raidurgam under Bhagyanagaram was bought by Hyderabad-based Vamsiram Builders for Rs 1,038.36 crore during an e-auction by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) on Monday.

The per-acre cost of the plot is Rs 204 crore, 46.8% more than the minimum support price fixed by the government.

However, the per-acre price in the auction was expected to reach Rs 250 crore. The highest price of Rs 237 crore an acre was paid for plot number 1A, 1F (6.29 acres) in the same survey number.

TGIIC has collected a total of Rs 2,529 crore through the e-auction of these two lands, and the consolidated average income per acre was Rs 222 crore, which is a 42% increase compared to the average price of Rs 156 crore last year.

On this occasion, TGIIC vice chairman and managing director K Shashanka said this success of the Rayadurgam auction is a testament to the confidence of the developer community in the future of the state. "These results are a testament to the leadership provided by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Industry Minister Sridhar Babu in transforming Hyderabad into a global business hub," he added.

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TAGGED:

IT HUB IN RAIDURGAM
REVANTH REDDY
INDUSTRY MINISTER SRIDHAR BABU
GLOBAL BUSINESS HUB
TGIIC

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