ETV Bharat / state

TGIIC Auctions Five-Acre Plot For Rs 1,038 Crore In Hyderabad's Raidurgam

Hyderabad: A 5.09-acre plot (Survey Number 83/1 Plot Number P4) in the IT hub area of Raidurgam under Bhagyanagaram was bought by Hyderabad-based Vamsiram Builders for Rs 1,038.36 crore during an e-auction by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) on Monday.

The per-acre cost of the plot is Rs 204 crore, 46.8% more than the minimum support price fixed by the government.

However, the per-acre price in the auction was expected to reach Rs 250 crore. The highest price of Rs 237 crore an acre was paid for plot number 1A, 1F (6.29 acres) in the same survey number.