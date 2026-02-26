ETV Bharat / state

TGCSB Launches 'Operation Crackdown' To Target Mule Accounts, Finds 9,431 Cybercrime Links

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has launched a special drive called ‘Operation Crackdown’ to target mule bank accounts that serve as the financial backbone of cybercriminal gangs.

Mule accounts, which are bank accounts handed over to cyber fraudsters in return for commission, play a crucial role in routing and laundering money obtained through cybercrimes. Recognising their importance in cyber fraud operations, TGCSB has intensified efforts to dismantle the network across Telangana.

The special operation was conducted simultaneously across 16 police units in the state on Wednesday. A total of 137 teams, comprising 512 police personnel, visited banks and carried out detailed verification of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents linked to 1,888 suspected mule accounts.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspected mule accounts were linked to 782 cybercrime transactions within Telangana and a staggering 9,431 cases across the country. Officials said some mule accounts were found to be involved in hundreds of cyber fraud cases, highlighting the scale of organised cybercrime operations.