TGCSB Launches 'Operation Crackdown' To Target Mule Accounts, Finds 9,431 Cybercrime Links
As many as 137 teams comprising 512 police personnel verified documents linked to 1,888 suspected mule accounts as part of the special drive.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has launched a special drive called ‘Operation Crackdown’ to target mule bank accounts that serve as the financial backbone of cybercriminal gangs.
Mule accounts, which are bank accounts handed over to cyber fraudsters in return for commission, play a crucial role in routing and laundering money obtained through cybercrimes. Recognising their importance in cyber fraud operations, TGCSB has intensified efforts to dismantle the network across Telangana.
The special operation was conducted simultaneously across 16 police units in the state on Wednesday. A total of 137 teams, comprising 512 police personnel, visited banks and carried out detailed verification of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents linked to 1,888 suspected mule accounts.
Initial investigations revealed that the suspected mule accounts were linked to 782 cybercrime transactions within Telangana and a staggering 9,431 cases across the country. Officials said some mule accounts were found to be involved in hundreds of cyber fraud cases, highlighting the scale of organised cybercrime operations.
One bank account in Sultanbazar, Hyderabad, was found to be linked to as many as 496 cybercrime complaints alone. Similarly, 298 bank accounts across four banks in Suryapet district were found to have connections with cybercrime-related transactions.
TGCSB officials said the findings confirm that mule account networks are deeply entrenched and spread across multiple districts and banking institutions. Action will be taken against account holders who knowingly or unknowingly allowed their accounts to be misused, in accordance with law, said an officer of TGCSB.
Following the operation, Shivdhar Reddy, Director General of Police (DGP), congratulated the TGCSB team for the coordinated statewide action. In an official statement, he appreciated the efforts of Shikha Goyal, Director of TGCSB, and her team for striking at the financial lifeline of cybercrime syndicates.
Police officials said Operation Crackdown will continue in the coming days, with further scrutiny of suspicious accounts, freezing of illegal transactions and legal action against those facilitating cyber fraud. The TGCSB also urged the public not to share bank accounts, ATM cards or OTPs with anyone, warning that even indirect involvement could lead to serious legal consequences.
