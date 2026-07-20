Tezpur University Students Stage Day-Long Protest In Solidarity With Sonam Wangchuk, Demand Education Reforms
The demonstration, demanding a corruption-free education system, was joined by instructors, non-teaching staff, concerned citizens and students from Tezpur Darrang College, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Tezpur: Students of Assam's Tezpur University on Monday staged a peaceful day-long sit-in near the university's main gate in solidarity with education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk, demanding greater transparency, accountability and reforms in India's education system.
The protest backed Wangchuk's ongoing campaign seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a thorough investigation into the alleged NEET question paper leak.
Apart from university students, the demonstration was joined by a section of faculty members, non-teaching staff, concerned citizens and students from Tezpur Darrang College, all calling for a transparent and corruption-free education system.
A mother of a nine-year-old child, who participated in the protest, said she wanted an education system free from corruption to safeguard the future of every student.
"I want my son's future, and the future of every child studying today, to be secure. When my son grows up and asks where I was when people protested against corruption in education, I want to proudly tell him that I stood with those who raised their voices against injustice," she said.
She also expressed concern over the treatment meted out to Sonam Wangchuk, describing him as one of India's most respected scientists and education reform advocates.
A student protester said the gathering was a peaceful expression of solidarity with Wangchuk's movement against irregularities in the education sector.
"We are holding this peaceful sit-in to express solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk. Tezpur University itself has witnessed administrative issues in the past, and students have repeatedly raised their voices against alleged irregularities. Speaking against injustice is the responsibility of every conscious citizen," the student said.
The student added that participation by students from other colleges had strengthened the movement and stressed that the protest was non-political and focused solely on securing a transparent and fair education system.
A research scholar from Tezpur University said the demonstration was also intended to highlight concerns over higher education.
"We have gathered in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and his democratic movement. At the same time, we wish to express our concerns about the condition of the education system. Tezpur University has witnessed alleged irregularities in the past, and many of us have been direct witnesses to them," the scholar said.
Calling for greater accountability, the research scholar said the country needed an education system that is transparent, accountable, affordable and free from political influence.
The scholar also expressed concern over the rising cost of higher education, saying that increasing fees at central universities were making quality education inaccessible for many students from economically weaker sections.
"Tezpur University has a close connection with Assam. It is worrying if deserving students from economically weaker families are unable to access quality higher education here. Through this programme, we are expressing solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk while also demanding meaningful reforms and greater accountability in the education system," the scholar added.
The protesters reiterated that their movement was peaceful and democratic and urged the government to ensure transparency, accountability and equal access to quality education across the country.
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