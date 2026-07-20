ETV Bharat / state

Tezpur University Students Stage Day-Long Protest In Solidarity With Sonam Wangchuk, Demand Education Reforms

Tezpur: Students of Assam's Tezpur University on Monday staged a peaceful day-long sit-in near the university's main gate in solidarity with education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk, demanding greater transparency, accountability and reforms in India's education system.

The protest backed Wangchuk's ongoing campaign seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a thorough investigation into the alleged NEET question paper leak.

Apart from university students, the demonstration was joined by a section of faculty members, non-teaching staff, concerned citizens and students from Tezpur Darrang College, all calling for a transparent and corruption-free education system.

A mother of a nine-year-old child, who participated in the protest, said she wanted an education system free from corruption to safeguard the future of every student.

"I want my son's future, and the future of every child studying today, to be secure. When my son grows up and asks where I was when people protested against corruption in education, I want to proudly tell him that I stood with those who raised their voices against injustice," she said.

She also expressed concern over the treatment meted out to Sonam Wangchuk, describing him as one of India's most respected scientists and education reform advocates.

A student protester said the gathering was a peaceful expression of solidarity with Wangchuk's movement against irregularities in the education sector.

"We are holding this peaceful sit-in to express solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk. Tezpur University itself has witnessed administrative issues in the past, and students have repeatedly raised their voices against alleged irregularities. Speaking against injustice is the responsibility of every conscious citizen," the student said.