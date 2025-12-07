ETV Bharat / state

Tezpur University On The Boil As Protesters Demand Removal Of Vice-Chancellor

Tezpur: Tensions at Tezpur University have remained high for the last 78 days, with students and faculty members intensifying their protests demanding the dismissal of absconding Vice-Chancellor Shambhunath Singh and a thorough probe into alleged large-scale corruption within the university.

On Saturday, over 5,000 students, teachers, and staff staged a massive demonstration in front of the university’s main gate, holding placards and raising slogans demanding Singh’s immediate removal.

A high-level delegation from the Union Ministry of Education, comprising Higher Education Secretary and University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Dr Vineet Joshi, Joint Secretary Soumya Gupta, and another senior official, arrived on campus around 3:20 PM to assess the situation. However, as the team entered the university, protesters surrounded them with slogans urging swift action against the vice-chancellor.

The delegation held separate meetings with student representatives, faculty bodies, and non-teaching staff unions. But the outcomes failed to satisfy the agitating groups, who then blocked the university’s main entrance and prevented the central team from leaving the campus. As of 9:30 PM, the delegation remained confined inside the university.

Speaking to the media after the meetings, Vineet Joshi said, “We have spoken to all stakeholders. Tomorrow, we will discuss the matter with the Governor.”