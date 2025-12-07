Tezpur University On The Boil As Protesters Demand Removal Of Vice-Chancellor
The protestors said that if the central government still does not believe their concerns, they will lose faith in the system.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST
Tezpur: Tensions at Tezpur University have remained high for the last 78 days, with students and faculty members intensifying their protests demanding the dismissal of absconding Vice-Chancellor Shambhunath Singh and a thorough probe into alleged large-scale corruption within the university.
On Saturday, over 5,000 students, teachers, and staff staged a massive demonstration in front of the university’s main gate, holding placards and raising slogans demanding Singh’s immediate removal.
A high-level delegation from the Union Ministry of Education, comprising Higher Education Secretary and University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Dr Vineet Joshi, Joint Secretary Soumya Gupta, and another senior official, arrived on campus around 3:20 PM to assess the situation. However, as the team entered the university, protesters surrounded them with slogans urging swift action against the vice-chancellor.
The delegation held separate meetings with student representatives, faculty bodies, and non-teaching staff unions. But the outcomes failed to satisfy the agitating groups, who then blocked the university’s main entrance and prevented the central team from leaving the campus. As of 9:30 PM, the delegation remained confined inside the university.
Speaking to the media after the meetings, Vineet Joshi said, “We have spoken to all stakeholders. Tomorrow, we will discuss the matter with the Governor.”
Meanwhile, the newly appointed acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, said that a detailed report would be submitted to both the Governor and the Ministry of Education within a week.
However, students rejected the appeals for patience, reiterating that they would continue the blockade until Shambhunath Singh is officially removed.
The crisis escalated earlier this week after the fugitive vice-chancellor appointed Jaya Chakraborty, a faculty member of the Mass Communication department, as Pro-Vice-Chancellor, triggering widespread outrage. In response, faculty and students jointly selected senior professor Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya as the acting Vice-Chancellor.
Student spokesperson Ritamoni Narzary stated, “This protest is not against the central delegation but against VC Shambhunath Singh. We are exhausted by his actions. If the central government still does not believe our concerns, we will lose faith in the system. We demand justice.”
Read More